3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
A revolutionary new pizza shop concept is coming to New Orleans next week with three automated locations that will be open 24 hours a day. If you've ever wanted to go out and get a fresh pizza at any hour of the day or night, soon you will be able to.
whereyat.com
TV Show Clothing Sale Starts This Wednesday
Answer: Local and national TV shows and feature films, to the likes of Queen Sugar, Claws, and Interview with a Vampire. When they have leftover stock, instead of throwing it away, they donate to ricRACK's so they can turn it into funding for their community programs!. Join ricRACK for its...
Mid-City diner says crime is driving away customers, employees
NEW ORLEANS — Betsy’s Pancake House is as New Orleans as the streetcar that runs in front it. The restaurant has been serving breakfast and lunch at Canal and South Dorgenois for more than 35 years. “It’s a great place to eat breakfast and very, very affordable and...
NOLA.com
At $1 million+, luxury on lakefront, Mediterranean on Audubon, custom-built in Kenner
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Lakeside Shopping Center adds two new tenants, sees expansions despite tough mall market
Lakeside Shopping Center is adding a new retailer and restaurant while another longtime tenant expands to a freestanding store on the property, the latest changes at the Metairie mall that's held up better than many other shopping centers. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is completing construction on a new 8,800-square-foot location...
brproud.com
2 Louisiana restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
WWL-TV
Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage
HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
wanderingwheatleys.com
13 Must-Eat Foods in New Orleans (and Where to Try Them!)
There really is no foodie destination in the US quite like New Orleans. From its blend of Cajun, Creole, and African cuisine to the undeniable influences of French, Spanish, and Vietnamese traditions, New Orleans truly is a melting pot of culinary cultures. And with its proximity to the Gulf of...
WDSU
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
Countdown begins to collect unclaimed Powerball winnings
The person in possession of the ticket has until 5 p.m. on October 24, to claim the money.
One local grocery store and its customers are navigating inflation
Making groceries has become a common frustration throughout the past year. In the last 12 months, food prices have shot up 11.4%, the highest annual increase in food prices in 23 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WDSU
Man reported missing after visiting Bourbon Street over the weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who was last seen on Bourbon Street on Sept. 18. According to police, Christopher Polston, 28, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Bourbon and Saint Louis streets. During that time, Polston was wearing a black button-down-short sleeve shirt with yellow and purple spots.
Victim escapes trailer engulfed in flames through window in Hammond
According to the Hammond Fire Department, the fire was located off Morris Road.
WDSU
New Orleans councilman chokes back tears on radio announcing niece injured in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman said Wednesday that violent crime has hit too close to home after his niece was hurtin a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Thomas said his niece did not die in the shooting but is "fighting for her life." According to Oliver Thomas, his niece...
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
Woman stabbed in New Orleans after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
Man dead, another injured after shrimp boat capsizes on Lake Pontchartrain
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office describes the boat to be a "21-foot skiff, blue in color with a white outboard motor."
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
