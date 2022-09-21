Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
UNC Football: Drake Maye Takes Shot at NC State
The UNC football quarterback said something at today’s press conference that will surely upset plenty of Wolfpack fans. UNC and NC State fans do not often agree, regardless of what is being discussed. While UNC football fans have quickly fallen in love with their redshirt freshman gun-slinger Drake Maye, he made sure today that Wolfpack fans will hate him before he ever takes a snap against their team.
cn2.com
Everyone Is A Winner At Miracle Park’s Battle Of The Carolinas
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Miracle Park one year anniversary Celebration came to an end with the Battle of the Carolinas baseball game. The game was played between our very own Rock Hill Miracle League team, and an opposing Charlotte team. Every player who has some kind of disability, was given the chance to hit, run the bases, and play defense.
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
WBTV
Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of driving, chipping, and putting at The Divide Golf Club off Stevens Mill Road in Matthews. Del Ratcliffe and his partners at Pinnacle Golf Properties acquired the club last year. “We kind of saw it as a diamond in the rough and knew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
cn2.com
Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Fall Healthy Running Series Begins
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Register now for the Fall Healthy Running Series for kids in Fort Mill. The series start this September the 25th and will run through October 30th. The distance is different for each age group. the cost is $45 and the events are held at Walter Elisha Park. Visit healthykidsrunningseries.org to learn more and to register.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Winery Finding Home in Fort Lawn, Impact Fees, Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The world’s largest wine company, E and J Gallo Winery is less than a month away from opening part of its facility in Chester County. More than $52 Million has been collected in Fort Mill in the form of impact fees since 2018 and not a penny of it has been spent.
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
Golf.com
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way Charlotte crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Organic Bronze Bar Bringing a Healthy Glow to Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Though summer is coming to an end, a new business in Fort Mill is offering a service where you can get a sun-kissed glow year round. Just opening its doors this month, Organic Bronze Bar offers an all natural, air-brushed tan they say is a healthy alternative to UV tanning and toxic chemicals.
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting incident Wednesday.
power98fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
cn2.com
Rock Hill PD Creates New Division to Focus on Homeless, Teen Violence
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The homeless population, teen violence and opioid overdoses, all huge problems leaders say they are dealing with right here in the city of Rock Hill. So much so the Rock Hill Police Department has created a new division within its department to focus...
Charlotte Stories
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte
Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
Comments / 0