Rock Hill, SC

FanSided

UNC Football: Drake Maye Takes Shot at NC State

The UNC football quarterback said something at today’s press conference that will surely upset plenty of Wolfpack fans. UNC and NC State fans do not often agree, regardless of what is being discussed. While UNC football fans have quickly fallen in love with their redshirt freshman gun-slinger Drake Maye, he made sure today that Wolfpack fans will hate him before he ever takes a snap against their team.
RALEIGH, NC
cn2.com

Everyone Is A Winner At Miracle Park’s Battle Of The Carolinas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Miracle Park one year anniversary Celebration came to an end with the Battle of the Carolinas baseball game. The game was played between our very own Rock Hill Miracle League team, and an opposing Charlotte team. Every player who has some kind of disability, was given the chance to hit, run the bases, and play defense.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of driving, chipping, and putting at The Divide Golf Club off Stevens Mill Road in Matthews. Del Ratcliffe and his partners at Pinnacle Golf Properties acquired the club last year. “We kind of saw it as a diamond in the rough and knew...
MATTHEWS, NC
Cleveland, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
New York State
Rock Hill, SC
cn2.com

Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
YORK, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – Fall Healthy Running Series Begins

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Register now for the Fall Healthy Running Series for kids in Fort Mill. The series start this September the 25th and will run through October 30th. The distance is different for each age group. the cost is $45 and the events are held at Walter Elisha Park. Visit healthykidsrunningseries.org to learn more and to register.
FORT MILL, SC
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf.com

Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club

If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte

Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

