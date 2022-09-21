Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Coming Home: Spartans face Fernley
SPRING CREEK — Hopefully, coming home will be a good thing for the Spring Creek football team. Following some close victories against sub-par teams in their second and third games — one at home and away — the Spartans got wacked Saturday on the road at Truckee, the Wolverines opening a 35-12 lead at halftime and rolling to a 41-24 victory.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko opens league play against Lowry
ELKO — When the Elko football steps on the field Friday night, the Indians will open league play. Elko (4-1 overall) will host Lowry (4-0 overall) in the 3A North-East opener for both teams; kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field. The Buckaroos opened the year with...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians swing to 2nd
FERNLEY — Douglas’ girls soccer team is in a class of its own. On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers knocked down their fourth victory in four events — claiming the championship in Fernley’s tournament with a team score of 336, a 101-stroke lead. However, Elko made a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans sweep Sparks, push Lady Wolverines to 5th
TRUCKEE, California — For the second-consecutive season, the Spring Creek volleyball team pushed Truckee to the fifth set. However, the Lady Spartans fell a frame shy once again. On Friday, Spring Creek opened its road trip with a three-set sweep of Sparks and followed with a 3-2 loss on...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
September 18, 1897: A fine organ was taken up to Tuscarora on Monday’s stage for Castle Temple No. 7, Rathbone Sisters. Castle Temple No. 7, Rathbone Sisters of Tuscarora, celebrated the first anniversary of the institution of their temple on Thursday, with a most enjoyable entertainment. The members of Owyhee Lodge No. 14, Knights of Pythias were invited to help celebrate, and a jolly time was had.
Elko Daily Free Press
Dorothy Yribar "Grams"
Dorothy Yribar “Grams” 87, passed away, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy Yribar was born in Beowawe, Nevada to Sam and Josephine Dick. She was raised in Beowawe, Nevada and South Fork, Nevada. She attended schools in South Fork, Stewart High School and graduated at Eureka High School, Nevada. Dorothy had a fun and vibrant personality which attracted people of all ages to her. Dorothy was a member of the Temoke Tribe of Western Shoshone and spoke fluent Shoshone. She was teaching her grandchildren the language.
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
Record-Courier
Genoa courses on market for $14 million
The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
SFGate
Elko Daily Free Press
Watch now: Finding housing in Elko, Nevada
Kimberly Clements of Underdog Street Ministries speaks with Perry White, 65, at the City of Elko Humanitarian Campground on July 29, 2022. White lives in the tent in background at left, but is looking for an apartment or other accommodations that he can afford.
KOLO TV Reno
9-year-old girl golfer heads to a championship in Pebble Beach
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a big opportunity for a local golfer who’s about to tee off on a world-famous course. Alli Newell is heading to Pebble Beach to compete in the Drive, Putt, and Chip Regional Qualifier. She began her journey in the sport just this past...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mariflor (Flor) Chan Guinto
Mariflor (Flor) Chan Guinto, 58 years old died unexpectedly at her home in Mountain Home Idaho on August 23, 2022. Flor was born on September 24, 1963, in Olongapo City, Philippines to Porfirio R. Chan and Flora Ornopia Chan. Flor came to the United States from the Philippines in 1990...
Elko Daily Free Press
NDOT plans second Spring Creek roundabout in 2025
ELKO – A second, larger roundabout in Spring Creek is about three years away, and state officials say it could improve safety for drivers entering and exiting roadways for schools along Lamoille Highway. The project has an anticipated cost of $7.9 to $9.5 million, but has not yet been...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There’s a big old fog bank down by the river this morning, which might extend to Highway 395. Watch out for icy conditions over the bridges on your morning commute. It’ll burn off by lunchtime. Technically today is both the last day of summer...
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
A Pedestrian Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday night. The crash happened near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian was found on the road by the Police. The officials stated that a gray 4-door passenger car was traveling in Reno. The driver...
KOLO TV Reno
Skies the limit when planes take off at the Aviation Roundup in Minden
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Next weekend, Oct. 1-2, world-class aviation performers including Bill Stein, The Chuters, Kirby Chambliss and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies above Carson Valley during the Aviation Roundup at the Minden Tahoe Airport. Bobbi Thompson and Frank Monack from the Minden Tahoe Airport,...
