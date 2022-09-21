Dorothy Yribar “Grams” 87, passed away, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy Yribar was born in Beowawe, Nevada to Sam and Josephine Dick. She was raised in Beowawe, Nevada and South Fork, Nevada. She attended schools in South Fork, Stewart High School and graduated at Eureka High School, Nevada. Dorothy had a fun and vibrant personality which attracted people of all ages to her. Dorothy was a member of the Temoke Tribe of Western Shoshone and spoke fluent Shoshone. She was teaching her grandchildren the language.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO