Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bentonville, Siloam Springs school districts alter bus routes
School bus routes in Bentonville and Siloam Springs were altered on September 22.
Concerned parent questions group handing out Bibles near Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shanthi Steddum dropped her freshman son off at Fayetteville High School Tuesday morning where she saw a group of men outside the front entrance handing out Bibles to students as they walked in. She says her concern was that people are pushing a religious belief on...
KHBS
Bentonville School District leaders address child left on hot school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The parents of a child in the Bentonville School District that was left in a hot bus for hours voiced their frustrations during a school board meeting on Tuesday.40/29 first talked with Michael and Michella Carpenter Monday. Michael and Michella Carpenter said their child was scared...
Bentonville parents whose child was left on bus ask for change
The Bentonville parents of a kindergartner who was left on a school bus for hours addressed the school board Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Parents of Bentonville School District student say child was left in hot school bus for hours
Michael and Michella Carpenter’s 5-year-old child Charlie goes to Thomas Jefferson Elementary in the Bentonville school District. They say their child never got dropped off at school on Monday. Instead, they said he was left on a hot school bus for several hours. They said the school bus picks...
Bentonville kindergartener left on school bus for nearly four hours
A Bentonville kindergarten student was left on a school bus for nearly four hours this morning, according to his mother.
KHBS
Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery
The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
RELATED PEOPLE
architizer.com
The Home Building at Thaden School // EskewDumezRipple
Text description provided by the architects. The Home building is a central link at Thaden School, a new high school campus in Bentonville, Arkansas. Prior to designing the building, the design team led the creation of a holistic Master Plan, one that would guide the school in the development of its campus. The founding vision for Thaden School sought to challenge traditional paradigms of education.
McDonald County High School prepares blueprints for upcoming shop
Business Students in McDonald County are now one step closer to A unique "Brew, Serve, And Learn" experience.
KHBS
Bilingual bank, Banco Sí, opening Friday in Rogers
The community is invited to the grand opening celebration of Banco Sí in downtown Rogers. The celebration will go from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be the first dedicated bilingual bank in Arkansas, with all staff speaking both Spanish and English. The celebrations will start with a ribbon-cutting...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Transportation and safety guidelines for Bentonville Format Festival
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the Format Festival this weekend in Bentonville. “We have an unbelievable amount of infrastructure here and support team that will be providing water and ice," Format executive director Elizabeth Edelman said. There will also be hydration stands and places...
KHBS
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
Tesoro Beach in Springdale brings Mexican and Salvadoran flavors together
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Established in 2006, Ever Galdamez says his father Entimo with the help of his mother Ana opened Tesoro Beach. It combines Mexican and Salvadoran flavors with years of experience in every dish. "He was just always determined to be his own boss. That was his dream....
Emma Ave. to shutdown in new Springdale project
Emma Avenue in Springdale is set to close for construction next week until Spring 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
Beyond Meat exec arrested for biting man's nose in road rage incident
Douglas Ramsey, the Chief Operating Officer of Arkansas-based Beyond Meat, was arrested Saturday and charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery after he allegedly bit another man’s nose during a road rage incident.
KHBS
UAMS study shows decline in healthy habits among diabetics in Arkansas
According to a study led by researchers at The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, one in five Arkansans with diabetes consumed fewer healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables. Nearly one in three diabetic Arkansans reported a reduction to their physical activities as a direct result of the pandemic. “The...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Comments / 7