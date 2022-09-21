ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Education
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Thomas Jefferson
architizer.com

The Home Building at Thaden School // EskewDumezRipple

Text description provided by the architects. The Home building is a central link at Thaden School, a new high school campus in Bentonville, Arkansas. Prior to designing the building, the design team led the creation of a holistic Master Plan, one that would guide the school in the development of its campus. The founding vision for Thaden School sought to challenge traditional paradigms of education.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bilingual bank, Banco Sí, opening Friday in Rogers

The community is invited to the grand opening celebration of Banco Sí in downtown Rogers. The celebration will go from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be the first dedicated bilingual bank in Arkansas, with all staff speaking both Spanish and English. The celebrations will start with a ribbon-cutting...
ROGERS, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
#School Board#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Carpenters
KHBS

Transportation and safety guidelines for Bentonville Format Festival

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the Format Festival this weekend in Bentonville. “We have an unbelievable amount of infrastructure here and support team that will be providing water and ice," Format executive director Elizabeth Edelman said. There will also be hydration stands and places...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

UAMS study shows decline in healthy habits among diabetics in Arkansas

According to a study led by researchers at The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, one in five Arkansans with diabetes consumed fewer healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables. Nearly one in three diabetic Arkansans reported a reduction to their physical activities as a direct result of the pandemic. “The...
ARKANSAS STATE

