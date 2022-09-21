ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large

By Jennifer McGraw, Mary Beth McDade, Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DILu4_0i3aw3jn00

A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night.

The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlFj4_0i3aw3jn00
LeBron Evans recovering in hospital after being struck by pickup truck in Redondo Beach on Sept. 18, 2022. (Christina Evans)

The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says her son was riding his e-bike home with a friend when he was struck by a pickup truck on the road.

Officers say bicycle hit-and-runs are becoming a rising issue of concern in the area.

Video of the incident was obtained from a nearby home doorbell security camera and shared with KTLA.

In the video, the impact appears to partially lodge the teen and his bicycle under the truck’s front grille. His mother tells KTLA that the suspect doesn’t stop after striking Lebron, but instead continues driving, dragging her son about one block before finally stopping.

Smash-and-grab robbery of T-Mobile store in Orange caught on camera

In the video, Lebron is seen dislodging himself from his bike and scrambling to the sidewalk as the truck finally stops. Moments later, the truck driver backs up to remove the lodged bicycle before driving away.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male with short hair and no facial hair.

He was driving an older pickup truck, possibly a model from the early 2000s with yellow/orange lights and a work rack on the front end.

Lebron’s mother has set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the teen’s hospital bills as he continues recovering.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Redondo Beach police at 310-379-5411.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car

 A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Prius crashes through brick wall, just misses bedroom in Pomona

An out-of-control Prius stopped just feet away from a bedroom after it crashed through a brick wall in Pomona Sunday night. The incident was reported near the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Fairplex Drive at 11:46 p.m., a Pomona Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Arriving officers found a hole in a brick wall that surrounded […]
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Woman fatally shot during domestic incident near Fontana school; suspect believed to be on the run with daughter

A woman was fatally shot during an apparent domestic violence incident in Fontana Monday morning and police have identified a suspect in the crime. The shooting was reported about 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the investigation. […]
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Hispanic
KTLA

4 arrested for attempted home burglary in Beverly Hills: Police

Police arrested four people in connection to an attempted burglary at a home in Beverly Hills Saturday evening. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Police received a call regarding an attempted residential burglary at the home and responded […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area

LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
IRVINE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run

An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

2 men killed in Compton shooting

Two men were found dead Saturday night following a shooting in Compton. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area regarding a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from multiple […]
COMPTON, CA
CBS News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

75K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy