Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 5
Storylines for Week 5 games. South Fremont at Snake River, 7 p.m.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Madison's Dredge a double threat for defenders
REXBURG- Practice, practice, practice. It is one of the few things players may or may not enjoy after how they performed in their last game. It can take a lot of physical and mental work to focus on improving each week. However, for Madison quarterback Ben Dredge and the team, it is an opportunity to build and continue to push forward every week.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
Teton River Idaho Temple site announced
The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport control tower update
We have an update on plans to replace the control tower at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The post Idaho Falls Regional Airport control tower update appeared first on Local News 8.
Well-known Rexburg restaurant coming to the Gate City next month
POCATELLO — The Red Rabbit Grill, a popular restaurant in Rexburg, will soon open another location in the Gate City. Jacob Muller, managing partner of the restaurant, explained that the Red Rabbit Grill was originally founded in Delta, Utah, in 2017. The following year, it was brought to Rexburg. "We've been there ever since," he said. ...
Post Register
District #161 to possibly seek supplemental levy
Clark County School District #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden notified the district's Board of Trustees on September 8 that they would have to decide next month whether they want to move forward with a supplemental levy. The process of implementing the levy would need to begin soon, Holden said, as there...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
Post Register
Concordia Development Group public meeting set
BLACKFOOT — Concordia Development Group (CDG), which has proposed an upcoming development off Groveland Road in Blackfoot, is holding a neighborhood meeting Friday night to discuss the project. The meeting will take place in the Get Found First building, located at 126 West Bridge St., at 6 p.m.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13
Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho
The Snake River Landing was filled with a growing industry in the region, Overland Camping. An industry that promotes camping within your vehicle, while you enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer. The post Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon
RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated
IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E. Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.
deseret.com
Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
Post Register
Rigby Police and District #251 address Chamber of Commerce
The Rigby Chamber of Commerce heard multiple updates from Jefferson Joint School District #251 and the Rigby Police Department at their September 14 meeting. Chief of Police Allen Fullmer introduced himself to the chamber, as he stated he is in his fourth week as Rigby's new Chief of Police.
Post Register
Ortega and Grant to marry
Edna Grant and Humberto Ortega will be married on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Rigby. The ceremony will be officiated by COL Pastor Emeritus Dave Schilling at 1 p.m. Edna is the daughter of Frank and Silvina Grant of Rigby, and a 2011 graduate...
Post Register
Man in stalking case sentenced to prison after drinking on probation
A man who initially was sentenced to probation in a stalking case has now been sentenced to prison. According to court records George Capson, 44, of Pocatello, was sentenced in Bingham County to serve two-and-a-half to five years in prison. An affidavit filed against him states that, in May, Capson went to a bar for five hours.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls
We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
