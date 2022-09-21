ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Museum Exhibit: Survival Of The Slowest

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

BAC Extends Rock & Roll Pinball Exhibit

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. Pleasant fall weather is in the forecast, with a warming trend in the afternoons. No storms...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Friday Web Weather

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Food Bank of NN...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

KTMB River Clean Up

KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. GOLFING GIRL. Updated: 19 hours ago. There’s a big opportunity for a local golfer who’s about...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada launches prescription drug discount card

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. Sign up here. “Prescription medications can get very expensive – too...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New State Program Provides Cheaper Prescriptions

Pleasant fall weather is in the forecast, with a warming trend in the afternoons. No storms are expected through next week. -Jeff. Scheels and Dick's Sporting Goods are competing to see who can collect the most food. Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada. Updated: 14 hours ago. Events include slow...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New Nevada Child Support System

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Autumn
pvtimes.com

Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project

RENO — Nevada asked the federal government Tuesday to resume a licensing process that will allow state officials to continue their decades-long fight to finally kill the nuclear repository proposed for Yucca Mountain, isolated in Nye County’s desert between Pahrump and Beatty. The motion, which was filed before...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack Meats closing temporarily

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jeanette Strong: Refereeing Nevada’s elections

“Strong leaders inspire. Weak leaders instill fear,” Cisco Aguilar, candidate for Nevada Secretary of State. The office of Secretary of State is one of the most important in state government. A secretary of state is responsible for regulating elections and administering corporate and business filings, among other duties. He or she also helps small businesses access the resources they need to succeed.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin allocates $5.9 million for wildfire resilience in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - More than $5.9 million in funding will go to Nevada to improve the state’s wildfire resilience, the Department of the Interior announced Wednesday. The funding will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law and will go towards fuel management projects across more than 14,000 acres of land across the state.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Chamber endorses plan to split up CCSD

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is one of six Southern Nevada chambers of commerce that endorsed the Community Schools Initiative that would split up the Clark County School District if voters approve it in 2024. Also endorsing the initiative Sept. 15 were the Las Vegas chamber, Henderson Chamber of Commerce,...
BOULDER CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Georgia man sentenced in Nevada for identity theft conspiracy

NEVADA (KOLO) - A Georgia man was sentenced to 18 months in Nevada for his role in an identity theft conspiracy. Melvin Orellana of Rome, Georgia conspired with another man, King Isaac Umoren, owner of a Las Vegas business called Universal Tax Services, to steal and transfer taxpayer and personal identifying information from the tax software business.
ROME, GA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy