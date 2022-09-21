Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Museum Exhibit: Survival Of The Slowest
KOLO TV Reno
BAC Extends Rock & Roll Pinball Exhibit
KOLO TV Reno
Friday Web Weather
KOLO TV Reno
KTMB River Clean Up
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada launches prescription drug discount card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. Sign up here. “Prescription medications can get very expensive – too...
KOLO TV Reno
New State Program Provides Cheaper Prescriptions
Pleasant fall weather is in the forecast, with a warming trend in the afternoons. No storms are expected through next week. -Jeff. Scheels and Dick's Sporting Goods are competing to see who can collect the most food. Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada. Updated: 14 hours ago. Events include slow...
KOLO TV Reno
New Nevada Child Support System
pvtimes.com
Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project
RENO — Nevada asked the federal government Tuesday to resume a licensing process that will allow state officials to continue their decades-long fight to finally kill the nuclear repository proposed for Yucca Mountain, isolated in Nye County’s desert between Pahrump and Beatty. The motion, which was filed before...
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack Meats closing temporarily
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
Nevada Appeal
Jeanette Strong: Refereeing Nevada’s elections
“Strong leaders inspire. Weak leaders instill fear,” Cisco Aguilar, candidate for Nevada Secretary of State. The office of Secretary of State is one of the most important in state government. A secretary of state is responsible for regulating elections and administering corporate and business filings, among other duties. He or she also helps small businesses access the resources they need to succeed.
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin allocates $5.9 million for wildfire resilience in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - More than $5.9 million in funding will go to Nevada to improve the state’s wildfire resilience, the Department of the Interior announced Wednesday. The funding will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law and will go towards fuel management projects across more than 14,000 acres of land across the state.
bouldercityreview.com
Chamber endorses plan to split up CCSD
Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is one of six Southern Nevada chambers of commerce that endorsed the Community Schools Initiative that would split up the Clark County School District if voters approve it in 2024. Also endorsing the initiative Sept. 15 were the Las Vegas chamber, Henderson Chamber of Commerce,...
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
KOLO TV Reno
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
KOLO TV Reno
Georgia man sentenced in Nevada for identity theft conspiracy
NEVADA (KOLO) - A Georgia man was sentenced to 18 months in Nevada for his role in an identity theft conspiracy. Melvin Orellana of Rome, Georgia conspired with another man, King Isaac Umoren, owner of a Las Vegas business called Universal Tax Services, to steal and transfer taxpayer and personal identifying information from the tax software business.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness
