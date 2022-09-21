Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?
RYT - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)?
VPU - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
Benzinga
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
The Works’ shares rocket after ‘encouraging’ sales and return to profit
Bosses at The Works have said they are “encouraged” by recent trading, despite pressure on consumers, as the group swung back to profit for the past year.Shares in the company surged by more than 40% as a result, on Friday.The stationery, crafts and books retailer hailed pre-tax profits of £10.2 million for the year to May, after Covid restrictions dragged it to a £2.8 million loss in the previous year.It said increased demand following the pandemic, and careful management of its supply chain, led a strong rebound in sales.We are well placed operationally for Christmas and are gearing up to...
Benzinga
Energy Management System Market Global Size 2022-2027, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast Analysis
IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Energy Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds the global energy management system market size reached US$ 41.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)?
FHLC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Health Related Insurance Market May See Big Move | Allianz SE, IHI-Bupa, William Russell
Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
cxmtoday.com
Best Buy Expands Retail Media Network To Deliver Ads Through Criteo
Best Buy, a long-time Criteo customer, has signed on to use the company’s retail media ecosystem and platform to support brands selling and running sponsored ads through its website in the United States and Canada. “We’re continuously looking to improve the experience for our customers, including those shopping on...
Baird Maintains Outperform Rating for Cognizant Tech Solns: Here's What You Need To Know
Baird has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH and lower its price target from $78.00 to $76.00. Shares of Cognizant Tech Solns are trading down 0.42% over the last 24 hours, at $59.83 per share. A move to $76.00 would account for a 27.03% increase...
foodlogistics.com
Catena Solutions to Help Companies Build More Resilient Supply Chains
Catena Solutions launched to help companies build more resilient supply chains and create value from transformative projects. “Catena Solutions was born out of a desire to help companies solve their supply chain problems through transformative projects,” says Rich Diaz, CEO and president of Catena Solutions. “We know that supply chain disruption can derail a company’s growth plans, which is why we are dedicated to helping clients meet their goals, whether that’s related to people, productivity demands, green initiatives and more.”
PVH Corp. Joins Aii’s $250 Million Fashion Climate Fund
A $250 million war chest to identify, fund and scale verified solutions to decarbonize the fashion supply chain just got a new backer. PVH Corp. will join Lululemon, H&M Group, H&M Foundation and The Schmidt Family Foundation as a lead donor of the “catalytic” Fashion Climate Fund at the $10 million buy-in level, the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) revealed Thursday. “Our company purpose, to power brands that drive fashion forward for good, is at the core of our multiyear growth plan and has guided us for many years,” Stefan Larsson, CEO of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner, said in a...
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
Markel International invests in wholesale claims leadership team with three senior promotions
LONDON , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of. (NYSE: MKL) today announces three senior promotions that build out the leadership team within its wholesale claims operation. This latest investment in leadership plays an important part of Markel's strategy to scale further growth across the organisation's wholesale business.
Checkout Data Helps Icons (and Upstarts) Flex Brand Muscle
Ideas around using data insights to pinpoint what value and experience really mean to consumers as huge economic trends overlap are the obsession of brands, merchants and payments firms as the digital shift moves into a next phase of removing channel boundaries. This emerged as a key finding of the...
solarpowerworldonline.com
LG ESS launches Home 8 residential battery
LG Electronics has shifted its focus in the solar industry entirely to its energy storage system, now that panel manufacturing has ceased. The new Home 8 residential ESS was unveiled this week at RE+. The LG Home 8 energy storage system combines an inverter and NMC battery in a single...
Ford shuffles management, seeks new global supply chain head
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is restructuring its vehicle development and supply chain operations, shuffling multiple executives just days after announcing that it would build up to 45,000 vehicles with parts missing due to shortages. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker gave some executives new roles and said that its chief financial...
Justin Boxford Appointed Global Brand President, Estée Lauder
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced that Justin Boxford has been appointed Global Brand President, Estée Lauder, effective September 1, 2022. Justin succeeds Stéphane de La Faverie, whose promotion to Executive Group President was part of an organizational evolution announced last week. In his new role, Justin is reporting to Stéphane and will continue to serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005308/en/ Justin Boxford appointed Global Brand President, Estée Lauder; photo courtesy of Kevin Trageser.
Comments / 0