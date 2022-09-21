ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Seasons Of ‘The Crown’ Crack Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 During Mourning For Queen Elizabeth II; ‘Attorney Woo’s Extraordinary Streak Ends

By Nellie Andreeva
 2 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II’s death September 8 sent viewers flocking to Netflix ’s The Crown , with Season 1 of the Peter Morgan drama returning to the streamer’s Top 10 at No. 7 for the week of September 5-11, which included the day the news of the Queen ’s passing broke and the three days that followed.

For the week of September 12-18, which coincided with UK’s period of national mourning, Netflix reported that The Crown ‘s first season rose to No. 3 with 40.8 million hours viewed, with Season 2 also reentering the Top 10 at No. 7 with 16.7M hours viewed.

Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral – A Photo Gallery

Cobra Kai remained No. 1 with 95M hours viewed in its first full week of release. Two new entries made the Top 10: Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 at No. 2 (49M), and Sins of Our Mother at No. 6 with 24.4M.

New Korean phenom Extraordinary Attorney Woo ended its impressive streak at the top of the non-English-language Netflix weekly rankings. After holding the No. 1 spot for nine of its first 10 weeks, only briefly slipping to No. 2 in Week 3, the show slipped to No. 4 last week with 22M more hours viewed. Topping the Non-English weekly chart were new series Narco-Saints , which was No. 1 with strong 62.7M hours viewed, second across English and non-English fare, Diary of a Gigolo (34.4M) and El Rey, Vicente Fernadez (22.7M).

Extraordinary Attorney Woo ’s tally on Netflix’s all-time chart, which is supposed to be based on the first 28 days of release, also has been inexplicably climbing. It has crossed the 400M mark with 402.5M for No. 6. Overall, the legal drama was No. 1 across all Netflix series — English and non-English language — for two weeks.

Deadline

Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28

Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
NFL
Deadline

Byron Allen’s $10B Racial Stereotyping Suit Against McDonald’s Can Move Forward, Judge Rules – Update

2ND UPDATE, 2:45 PM: A federal judge in Los Angeles today rejected a motion to dismiss Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp that alleges racial discrimination. In his ruling (read it here), U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin said the Allen Media Group founder and chairman/CEO can proceed in trying to prove that the fast-food giant didn’t give Black-owned media outlets a fair shake as it disbursed massive advertising budgets. “This is about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy,” Allen said of the ruling. “McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

John Oliver Perplexed Over UK Censorship Of His Queen Joke: Didn’t She Have “This Incredible Sense Of Humor”?

John Oliver was a bit puzzled that his reference on HBO’s Last Week Tonight to the “shocking” death of Queen Elizabeth II was censored by Sky television in the UK. Or at least that’s what he told Seth Meyers last night on NBC’s Late Night. With more than a little comic disingenuousness, Oliver insisted that his censored comment – he’d said that the UK “was reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes” – wasn’t even a joke, but merely a fact stated with “a kind of dickish inflection.” “And yet they cut it out,” Oliver continued, “which...
CELEBRITIES
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
The List

King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
CELEBRITIES
