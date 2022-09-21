ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

NBCMontana

Butte-Silver Bow seeking election judges

BUTTE, Mont. — The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and in the Mining City, local officials are searching for election judges. “We are helping the community exercise their right to vote," said Linda Sajor-Joyce, Butte-Silver Bow Clerk & Recorder and Election Administrator. "We’re open for anybody who wants to be a part of the election process, we’d love to have them. We try to keep it simple and fun.”
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Ennis administrators, police report 'no credible threat' at schools

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ennis school administrators are trying to reassure parents regarding rumors over safety concerns at the high school, saying they found “no credible threat.”. The Ennis Police Department says it's working with administrators to look into the rumors, but they determined there wasn't a threat to...
ENNIS, MT
KULR8

18-year-old reported missing out of Helena found safe

HELENA, Mont. - There is a missing person alert out for an 18-year-old, Madison Hagman, out of Helena Thursday. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice said Hagman left St. Peter's hospital wearing only a hospital gown and barefoot. She left the hospital on foot and...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Longtime Butte politician Art Noonan dies at 70

MISSOULA, Mont. — State leaders and politicians are sharing memories and expressing condolences after Butte legislative candidate Art Noonan died this week. Montana Free Press reports he died of a heart attack at age 70. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester called Noonan “a good man and a great public servant.”...
BUTTE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

These Are Truly The Weirdest Attractions You Can Visit in Montana

Every state has some weird tourist attractions that make people want to visit just because they've heard wild things about them. For example, you have the Gum Wall in Seattle which is precisely what it sounds like; it's also quite disgusting when you think about it. So, with a baseline in mind, let's take a look at some of the weirdest attractions or sites you can travel to in Montana today, as compiled by Reddit user EnvironmentalLion560.
MONTANA STATE
Shoshone News Press

Citizen tip leads to major drug bust

OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
NBCMontana

Montana Tech holds largest career fair in school history

BUTTE, Mont. — Hundreds of Montana Tech students flocked to the HPER building on Thursday for the largest on-campus career fair in the university's history. This marked the 22nd iteration of the fair. There were 135 companies on hand, all eager to speak with scores of Montana Tech students.
BUTTE, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

East Helena proves too much for Big Red

Big Red football fans had opportunities to cheer their team as they scored twice against the East Helena Vigilantes on Friday, Sept. 16, at Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Shance Hall noted better protection on the offensive line as well as typically efficient defense as keys to the improvement shown on the grid.
HELENA, MT

