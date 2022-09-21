ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crook County Cowboys soccer team play even in second half but lose to Redmond 7-2The Crook County High School boys soccer team dropped to 0-4 on Tuesday as they suffered a 7-2 road loss to the Redmond Panthers. Redmond jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first half as the Cowboys struggled on both offense and defense. The second half was a different story as the two teams played to a 2-2 tie. "We had several chances at goal, but still struggle to finish," head coach Bryan Housley said following the match. "Defensively we still struggle to stop the oppositions attack." It is the third consecutive match where the Cowboys have gotten behind early only to play a strong second half. Crook County's first goal was scored by Eli Oelkers off a Jaycob Miller corner kick. The second Cowboy goal came when Gabriel Lopez knocked in a rebound off of a blocked penalty kick. Crook County's next match is set for today when the Cowboys host The Dalles, 4-1, in the league opener for both teams. Match time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
