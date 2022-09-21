Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Summit boys soccer gets its revenge against Battle Mountain with 3-2 win
Since the end of August, the Summit boys soccer team has been working toward enacting revenge on the Battle Mountain Huskies. On Aug. 23, after battling for two, 40-minute halves and a partial overtime period, Summit fell to Battle Mountain, 4-3, at Summit High School. The victory cut the Summit...
High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Mountain Ridge, Viewmont earn key region victories
Here are Utah high school girls soccer Tuesday highlights.
Redmond Panthers knock of Crook County in boy's soccer
The Crook County Cowboys soccer team play even in second half but lose to Redmond 7-2The Crook County High School boys soccer team dropped to 0-4 on Tuesday as they suffered a 7-2 road loss to the Redmond Panthers. Redmond jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first half as the Cowboys struggled on both offense and defense. The second half was a different story as the two teams played to a 2-2 tie. "We had several chances at goal, but still struggle to finish," head coach Bryan Housley said following the match. "Defensively we still struggle to stop the oppositions attack." It is the third consecutive match where the Cowboys have gotten behind early only to play a strong second half. Crook County's first goal was scored by Eli Oelkers off a Jaycob Miller corner kick. The second Cowboy goal came when Gabriel Lopez knocked in a rebound off of a blocked penalty kick. Crook County's next match is set for today when the Cowboys host The Dalles, 4-1, in the league opener for both teams. Match time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Undefeated UCLA Football to Take on Winless Colorado in Boulder
Although the Bruins haven't won on the Buffaloes' home turf since 2014, the blue and gold enter their Pac-12 opener as heavy favorites.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gladstone, The Dalles agree to cancel Week 4 football game
By René Ferrán | Photo by Fletcher Wold Friday’s nonleague game between Gladstone and The Dalles was canceled by mutual consent of both schools. Riverhawks coach Marc Schilling said in an email Wednesday that the Gladiators reached out this week and said “they were too banged up ...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Philomath sweeps individual races, team titles in Eugene
Philomath High swept the individual titles and the team titles in the 4A/3A/2A/1A divisions at Saturday’s Northwest Classic cross-country meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. Ben Hernandez was the boys’ winner, completing the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 16 seconds. Teammates Mateo Candanoza (16:37) and Brody...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Willard, RedHawks take down Dragons in Mid-Willamette volleyball
Brooklyn Willard had 16 digs, 12 assists and seven kills Tuesday to lead South Albany High to a three-set home sweep of Dallas in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball. Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 28-26. Sami Scott added 12 digs and seven kills and Klaire Bitter 15 assists for the RedHawks. South...
Week 5 Idaho high school football preview: Top games to watch, players to see, score predictions
Here is an inside look at the top high school football games across the state of Idaho during the fifth full weekend of 2022. CLASS 5ANO. 4 HIGHLAND RAMS (2-2) at NO. 2 MERIDIAN WARRIORS (4-0) 7 p.m. (MST) Friday at Meridian High School Game nugget: Just the fourth meeting between the two programs ...
Comments / 0