NBCMontana
Butte Parking Commission discusses '1923' impacts
BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," was a hot topic at Tuesday's Butte-Silver Bow Parking Commission meeting. Community leaders said the benefits of the production are likely in the tens of millions of dollars, adding that crews have been understanding and respectful of the community. “The...
NBCMontana
Parking garage becomes source of controversy in Uptown Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — The four story city-county owned facility was completed in 2018 and paid for with tax dollars from the Uptown Butte district. It was seen as a sign of economic growth at the time, but has since seen a myriad of issues. “Seeing a lot more evidence...
NBCMontana
Ennis administrators, police report 'no credible threat' at schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ennis school administrators are trying to reassure parents regarding rumors over safety concerns at the high school, saying they found “no credible threat.”. The Ennis Police Department says it's working with administrators to look into the rumors, but they determined there wasn't a threat to...
KULR8
18-year-old reported missing out of Helena found safe
HELENA, Mont. - There is a missing person alert out for an 18-year-old, Madison Hagman, out of Helena Thursday. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice said Hagman left St. Peter's hospital wearing only a hospital gown and barefoot. She left the hospital on foot and...
$1M bond set for Helena man charged in August shooting
A man is set to appear in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Tuesday on charges of attempted deliberate homicide, in connection with an August shooting that left two people injured.
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow seeking election judges
BUTTE, Mont. — The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and in the Mining City, local officials are searching for election judges. “We are helping the community exercise their right to vote," said Linda Sajor-Joyce, Butte-Silver Bow Clerk & Recorder and Election Administrator. "We’re open for anybody who wants to be a part of the election process, we’d love to have them. We try to keep it simple and fun.”
NBCMontana
Butte business marks 10th anniversary with block party
BUTTE, Mont. — A big celebration in the Mining City on Wednesday night is marking a major milestone for a local business. Headframe Spirits is marking their 10th anniversary with a block party in Uptown Butte. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will run till 8. There will...
Montanans Are Rising Up
A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
Butte college training commercial drivers to make up for shortage
Highlands recently purchased a 53-foot hauler with federal Covid-19 Economic Relief funds to help students get hands-on training.
Shoshone News Press
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
NBCMontana
Longtime Butte politician Art Noonan dies at 70
MISSOULA, Mont. — State leaders and politicians are sharing memories and expressing condolences after Butte legislative candidate Art Noonan died this week. Montana Free Press reports he died of a heart attack at age 70. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester called Noonan “a good man and a great public servant.”...
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech holds largest career fair in school history
BUTTE, Mont. — Hundreds of Montana Tech students flocked to the HPER building on Thursday for the largest on-campus career fair in the university's history. This marked the 22nd iteration of the fair. There were 135 companies on hand, all eager to speak with scores of Montana Tech students.
406mtsports.com
Diamond Dogs: Three members of Butte's 1947 football team honored by Silver B's
BUTTE — The induction of three teams into Butte High's Silver B's Friday night will be highlighted by three living members of the 22-member 1947 Bulldogs. Jack Saunders, Bob Williams, and Dan Schmitt will be just the 16th, 17th, and 18th members of the Diamond B’s, in recognition of the 75th anniversary.
