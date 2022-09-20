Read full article on original website
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters
A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
Derek Chauvin, former officer who killed George Floyd, is moved to Arizona prison
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison to a federal facility in Arizona where he may be held under less-restrictive conditions.
Capitol Rioter Who Wore A ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Sentenced To 75 Days In Prison
Robert Keith Packer traveled just over three hours from Virginia to attend the rally of former President Donald Trump.
Ex-Cop Convicted for George Floyd Murder Moved to Medium-Security Federal Prison
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has been transferred from a Minnesota state prison, where he was frequently held in solitary confinement, to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. The AP reports that...
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
Derek Chauvin moved from solitary confinement to medium-security Arizona federal prison
Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing, has been moved from a Minnesota state prison — where he was often held in solitary confinement — to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken...
Imprisoned former Army Ranger who led terrifying bank robbery asks judge to set him free
A former U.S. Army Ranger serving a 44-year prison sentence for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank, then ordering a hit on the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him, has asked a judge to set him free. Luke Elliott Sommer claims he’s a changed man after nearly...
Man Seen Crushing Officer With Shield During Capitol Siege Convicted Of 7 Felonies
Patrick Edward McCaughey III had been filmed pressing a riot shield against police during last year's riot in Washington.
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
14 Maryland police officers indicted, accused of private security double-dipping
A grand jury indicted 14 Maryland police officers on Thursday after prosecutors alleged that they secretly double-dipped shifts, simultaneously working as both private security and at the police department. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the indictments against 13 current and one retired officer on charges of misconduct...
Inmate 'Tortured' With Hours Of Listening To 'Baby Shark' Found Dead
John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive at Oklahoma County Detention Center amid an ongoing lawsuit that alleges correction officers forced him to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat for hours.
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying...
AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of the Proud Boys gang, sharing QAnon-flavored slogans, and even participating in events around Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that culminated in the bloody rampage through the U.S. Capitol. But as a candidate for Congress,...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Nevada Supreme Court justice tells governor she’ll step down
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court justice who has been a judge at every level in the state has submitted her resignation from the state’s highest court, telling the governor that she’ll step down Sept. 29. Justice Abbi Silver also pointed in a letter,...
Black Pregnant Activist Serving 4 Years For Remarks Made During BLM Protest
'She’s in jail because she talked in America. She’s a dark-skinned Black woman who is unapologetically Black and radical,' trial attorney Sybil Dione Rosado said.
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’
An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town...
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob's attack. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July,...
Washington Monument Vandalized by Indiana Man, U.S. Park Police Make Arrest: PHOTOS
The vandalization, which contains profanity, was hastily completed with red paint on the base of D.C.’s Washington Monument. The last of the red paint is currently being removed, but photos have immortalized the vandalism. There, at the base of the Reconstruction era U.S. Military-erected monument, read the words:. “Have...
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month.
