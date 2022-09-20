Read full article on original website
Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center
Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement
The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
Iowa City Entrepreneur Wins Contest to Expand To Cedar Rapids
Late last spring, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance began taking entries for a contest it called the "Race for the Space". It would let the winning entrant pick a new space to open their concept in downtown Cedar Rapids from a handful of commercial properties on the market. The...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
New Cedar Rapids High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
With or Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that sometimes may include stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking to...
Where to Get a Late Night Meal in Johnson County [LIST]
A few weeks ago, we put together a list of restaurants in Cedar Rapids that serve food until midnight or later. Shortly after, someone asked about restaurants over in Johnson County. I jumped right on it!. With the help of Google and Facebook, I put together a list of restaurants...
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Some Keystone Pit Bull Owners Agree to Individual Compromises
It's been a rough few months in Keystone, Iowa, for a group of residents who own pit bulls or dogs who resemble them. They were first told to get rid of their beloved pets because of the city's ban on the breed. They were then given a reprieve before once...
PETA Asks Waterloo Facility To Livestream Its Slaughterhouse
A famous animal rights group is calling out a Waterloo meatpacker asking that they install live-stream cameras. The request comes after federal reports were released documenting pigs being mutilated by machinery. On September 12th, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service inspection program personnel were doing an inspection of Tyson...
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
Cedar Rapids Retail Warehouse to Cut Nearly Quarter of Workforce
According to Radio Iowa, Seattle-based Nordstrom opened its Cedar Rapids fulfillment center in 1997. As of October 18, 2022, it will cut 231 positions, laying off nearly a quarter of its local workforce of approximately 1,100 total employees at its 7700 18th St SW facility. Radio Iowa says the company has filed a layoff notice with the state of Iowa, and in a statement to KCRG, a spokesperson at Nordstrom said:
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
IHSAA Investigating Player Actions in Iowa City High-West Des Moines Dowling Game [VIDEO]
The happenings surrounding another Iowa high school football game played last week are now under the microscope. This time, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) is taking a second look at what happened during the game itself. Let's begin with some background. Last year, Iowa City High beat West...
Beloved Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Back Up For Sale
The current owner of White Star Ale House expects the restaurant to undergo a smooth transition as he puts it up for sale just two years after purchasing it. I still absolutely believe White Star is a fantastic restaurant, for the right person, and will do extremely well. White Star has played a key role providing dining and beverage services before and after events in the Powerhouse, Paramount, Theatre Cedar Rapids and other downtown events, as well as hosting social and business gatherings — from wedding rehearsal dinners and strategic planning sessions to anniversary parties and receptions.
Marion Business Serves Up Some Sweet Treats To Tenacious D
When rock stars come to town for a show, they get the rock star treatment. Tenacious D, the rock band made up of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, played the McGrath Amphitheater in Cedar Rapids last night. I don't have access to their tour rider, but apparently, the two are big cheesecake fans and demanded some of the best in the area. A Marion business was more than happy to help out!
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]
One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
Iowan Voice Contestant Has Helped Raise Millions For Alzheimer’s
Last night a musician born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, performed on the 22nd season of the Voice. His name is Jay Allen and he performed a cover of the Cody Johson song "Til You Can't." His performance earned him a chance to pick between either being a part of team Blake or Team Gwen. He told his 55 thousand followers on Instagram it was a moment that changed everything.
Eastern Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy
***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story. An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.
Waterloo Spot Shuts Down For Annoying Reason
There's been a decent number of shops and eateries that have been closing recently. Now, a Waterloo business is closing down for a frustrating reason. The past few months have been slightly chaotic in Waterloo due to the road construction. As previously reported, on April 11th road construction began on the Park Avenue Bridge. At the time, officials said that this would cause road closures for approximately a year and a half.
