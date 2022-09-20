ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement

The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
New Cedar Rapids High School Won’t Hand Out Grades

A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
PETA Asks Waterloo Facility To Livestream Its Slaughterhouse

A famous animal rights group is calling out a Waterloo meatpacker asking that they install live-stream cameras. The request comes after federal reports were released documenting pigs being mutilated by machinery. On September 12th, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service inspection program personnel were doing an inspection of Tyson...
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]

What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
Cedar Rapids Retail Warehouse to Cut Nearly Quarter of Workforce

According to Radio Iowa, Seattle-based Nordstrom opened its Cedar Rapids fulfillment center in 1997. As of October 18, 2022, it will cut 231 positions, laying off nearly a quarter of its local workforce of approximately 1,100 total employees at its 7700 18th St SW facility. Radio Iowa says the company has filed a layoff notice with the state of Iowa, and in a statement to KCRG, a spokesperson at Nordstrom said:
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
Beloved Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Back Up For Sale

The current owner of White Star Ale House expects the restaurant to undergo a smooth transition as he puts it up for sale just two years after purchasing it. I still absolutely believe White Star is a fantastic restaurant, for the right person, and will do extremely well. White Star has played a key role providing dining and beverage services before and after events in the Powerhouse, Paramount, Theatre Cedar Rapids and other downtown events, as well as hosting social and business gatherings — from wedding rehearsal dinners and strategic planning sessions to anniversary parties and receptions.
Marion Business Serves Up Some Sweet Treats To Tenacious D

When rock stars come to town for a show, they get the rock star treatment. Tenacious D, the rock band made up of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, played the McGrath Amphitheater in Cedar Rapids last night. I don't have access to their tour rider, but apparently, the two are big cheesecake fans and demanded some of the best in the area. A Marion business was more than happy to help out!
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]

One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
Iowan Voice Contestant Has Helped Raise Millions For Alzheimer’s

Last night a musician born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, performed on the 22nd season of the Voice. His name is Jay Allen and he performed a cover of the Cody Johson song "Til You Can't." His performance earned him a chance to pick between either being a part of team Blake or Team Gwen. He told his 55 thousand followers on Instagram it was a moment that changed everything.
Eastern Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy

***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story. An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.
Waterloo Spot Shuts Down For Annoying Reason

There's been a decent number of shops and eateries that have been closing recently. Now, a Waterloo business is closing down for a frustrating reason. The past few months have been slightly chaotic in Waterloo due to the road construction. As previously reported, on April 11th road construction began on the Park Avenue Bridge. At the time, officials said that this would cause road closures for approximately a year and a half.
