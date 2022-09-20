Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
verywellhealth.com
Percocet (Oxycodone and Acetaminophen) – Oral
Percocet is a potent pain reliever that can lead to addiction, abuse, and overuse. Its misuse or abuse can result in overdose and death. This medication can potentially induce severe, even fatal, breathing issues. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have slow, shallow, or difficulty breathing. Avoid alcohol-containing products,...
Comments / 0