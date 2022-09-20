Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO