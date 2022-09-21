ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weaa.org

Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
weaa.org

'Serial' host: Evidence that freed Syed was long available

BALTIMORE (AP) — The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for murder said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that’s long been available. Podcast host Sarah Koenig released a new episode...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Judge Rejects Plea Deal For Gervonta Davis After Hit-And-Run Crash

(Baltimore, MD) -- A plea agreement for Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis has been turned down by a judge. Judge Melissa Phinn rejected a plea deal that would have allowed Davis to avoid jail time and serve two months of home detention. Davis is a suspect in a 2020 hit-and-run accident...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy