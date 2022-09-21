Read full article on original website
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)
The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his administration is kicking off plans to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, by announcing funding for 35 states to build their own charging stations. Biden traveled to Michigan, one of the states set to receive the first round of funding, on Wednesday...
In letter to Biden, Hogan raises concerns about EV incentives he claims will hurt foreign automakers
BALTIMORE -- In a letter sent to President Biden on Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan raised concerns about "well-intentioned but misguided provisions" in the Inflation Reduction Act he claims will damage foreign automakers in allied countries that produce some videos in America.The U.S. ranks as the third biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, behind China and the European continent, according to data provided by the International Council on Clean Transportation.Hogan, who is on a trade mission to Korea and Japan, said the law only offers tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles assembled in North America, which would shut out some models...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe
MIAMI (AP) — Executive directors of the Inter-American Development Bank voted unanimously Thursday to recommend firing a former Trump official as president of the Washington-based institution, a person familiar with the vote said. The move came after an investigation conducted at the bank board’s request determined that Mauricio Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by favoring a top aide with whom he had a romantic relationship, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press. The recommendation to remove Claver-Carone came in a closed-door meeting of the bank’s 14 executive directors, according to the person, who insisted on not being quoted by name. The ultimate decision to fire Claver-Carone now rests with the finance officials who sit on the Board of Governors representing all 48 of the bank’s member nations. Among those pushing for Claver-Carone’s removal is the Biden administration, which said it was troubled by Claver-Carone’s refusal to fully cooperate with an independent probe.
IFLScience
When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla
There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
gmauthority.com
GM To Announce Toledo Plant Investment On Friday, September 23
GM will make an announcement regarding an investment in its Toledo Transmission plant to support battery electric vehicle production on Friday, September 23rd, according to a recent report by the Detroit Free Press. On Wednesday, the automaker indicated that the statement will be made as part of a “positive plant...
gmauthority.com
GM Ultium Spring Hill Plant Construction Progressing
Construction at the new GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee reached a new milestone recently, with GM announcing that the facility just passed its one millionth construction hour. When completed, the new GM Ultium Cells battery plant will span some 2.8 million square-foot facility and create over 1,300 new high-tech jobs in the region.
FOXBusiness
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pitches electric vehicles to Texans
The Biden administration took its campaign for electric vehicles to the state capital of Texas on Thursday, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pitching Austinites on why they should ditch gas-powered cars. "Some of the best use cases for electric vehicles are in places like Texas, places where people spend more...
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
gmauthority.com
GM And EDF Release Recommendations For EPA Emissions Standards
GM and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) just announced the latest joint recommended principles regarding EPA emissions standards for the 2027 model year and beyond. The new recommendations cover several different aspects of vehicle technology and regulation, including emissions reduction figures, timelines, and social impact. “General Motors has the ultimate goal...
teslarati.com
General Motors steps toward battery recycling with Lithion
General Motors has announced they are working with Lithion to create a circular battery ecosystem for their electric vehicles. The most resource-dense and expensive part of any electric vehicle is its battery. And due to the current state of lithium-ion technology, these batteries age and degrade as consumers use them, meaning many customers will either replace them or throw them out at the end of life. But what will happen with all of these spent batteries? General Motors believes they can create a circular battery ecosystem via battery recycling company Lithion.
gmauthority.com
The Durant Guild Platform Exhibition Opens In Shanghai
After General Motors officially announced the launch of The Durant Guild import vehicle platform in China, the automaker’s new business unit in that country opened its first exhibition in the city of Shanghai. The new The Durant Guild platform, created as part of the newly established GM Premium Import...
electrek.co
Even the Department of Homeland Security is adopting EVs, check out their new fleet
It’s probably never good if the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shows up at your door. However, DHS revealed its next vehicle to show up will most likely be an electric one, as the agency says it is transitioning from internal combustion engines to EVs. The Department of Homeland...
Truth About Cars
Report: Nobody Can Build Enough Electric Vehicles
Automakers have been having trouble building much of anything since 2020 began, thanks to a comprehensive breakdown in logistics. But the hype around electric vehicles has made them even trickier to build now that they’re starting to represent a more meaningful portion of the market. Ironically, the industry’s desire to see EVs become more popular seems to be backfiring as nobody seems capable of keeping up with demand.
