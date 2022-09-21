ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

TheStreet

Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
CBS Baltimore

In letter to Biden, Hogan raises concerns about EV incentives he claims will hurt foreign automakers

BALTIMORE -- In a letter sent to President Biden on Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan raised concerns about "well-intentioned but misguided provisions" in the Inflation Reduction Act he claims will damage foreign automakers in allied countries that produce some videos in America.The U.S. ranks as the third biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, behind China and the European continent, according to data provided by the International Council on Clean Transportation.Hogan, who is on a trade mission to Korea and Japan, said the law only offers tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles assembled in North America, which would shut out some models...
The Associated Press

Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe

MIAMI (AP) — Executive directors of the Inter-American Development Bank voted unanimously Thursday to recommend firing a former Trump official as president of the Washington-based institution, a person familiar with the vote said. The move came after an investigation conducted at the bank board’s request determined that Mauricio Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by favoring a top aide with whom he had a romantic relationship, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press. The recommendation to remove Claver-Carone came in a closed-door meeting of the bank’s 14 executive directors, according to the person, who insisted on not being quoted by name. The ultimate decision to fire Claver-Carone now rests with the finance officials who sit on the Board of Governors representing all 48 of the bank’s member nations. Among those pushing for Claver-Carone’s removal is the Biden administration, which said it was troubled by Claver-Carone’s refusal to fully cooperate with an independent probe.
IFLScience

When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla

There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
gmauthority.com

GM To Announce Toledo Plant Investment On Friday, September 23

GM will make an announcement regarding an investment in its Toledo Transmission plant to support battery electric vehicle production on Friday, September 23rd, according to a recent report by the Detroit Free Press. On Wednesday, the automaker indicated that the statement will be made as part of a “positive plant...
gmauthority.com

GM Ultium Spring Hill Plant Construction Progressing

Construction at the new GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee reached a new milestone recently, with GM announcing that the facility just passed its one millionth construction hour. When completed, the new GM Ultium Cells battery plant will span some 2.8 million square-foot facility and create over 1,300 new high-tech jobs in the region.
FOXBusiness

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pitches electric vehicles to Texans

The Biden administration took its campaign for electric vehicles to the state capital of Texas on Thursday, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pitching Austinites on why they should ditch gas-powered cars. "Some of the best use cases for electric vehicles are in places like Texas, places where people spend more...
CBS Detroit

'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
gmauthority.com

GM And EDF Release Recommendations For EPA Emissions Standards

GM and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) just announced the latest joint recommended principles regarding EPA emissions standards for the 2027 model year and beyond. The new recommendations cover several different aspects of vehicle technology and regulation, including emissions reduction figures, timelines, and social impact. “General Motors has the ultimate goal...
teslarati.com

General Motors steps toward battery recycling with Lithion

General Motors has announced they are working with Lithion to create a circular battery ecosystem for their electric vehicles. The most resource-dense and expensive part of any electric vehicle is its battery. And due to the current state of lithium-ion technology, these batteries age and degrade as consumers use them, meaning many customers will either replace them or throw them out at the end of life. But what will happen with all of these spent batteries? General Motors believes they can create a circular battery ecosystem via battery recycling company Lithion.
gmauthority.com

The Durant Guild Platform Exhibition Opens In Shanghai

After General Motors officially announced the launch of The Durant Guild import vehicle platform in China, the automaker’s new business unit in that country opened its first exhibition in the city of Shanghai. The new The Durant Guild platform, created as part of the newly established GM Premium Import...
Truth About Cars

Report: Nobody Can Build Enough Electric Vehicles

Automakers have been having trouble building much of anything since 2020 began, thanks to a comprehensive breakdown in logistics. But the hype around electric vehicles has made them even trickier to build now that they’re starting to represent a more meaningful portion of the market. Ironically, the industry’s desire to see EVs become more popular seems to be backfiring as nobody seems capable of keeping up with demand.
