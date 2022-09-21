Read full article on original website
Related
golfcoastmagazine.com
7 Must-Play Public Courses in Paradise
Florida’s Paradise Coast offers top public golf courses and tempting stay-&-play options. Plan your ultimate getaway in Naples this fall and winter seasons. As the destination with the most golf courses per capita in the country, Florida’s Paradise Coast offers a variety of places to play a round or two or three. Everyone from beginners to scratch golfers can make golf part of their visit here, and many come purely on playcations, golfing as many rounds and courses as possible.
WINKNEWS.com
Baseball Coach Charlie Maurer hired at St. John Neumann
A former Barron Collier baseball coach, whose firing upset parents and students, now has a new job. Charlie Maurer has been hired as head coach at St. John Neumann High School in Golden Gate. Athletics Director Damon Jones said he was very excited to have Maurer coaching the baseball team.
Florida Weekly
John R. Wood Properties joins Christie’s International Real Estate network
John R. Wood Properties, Southwest Florida’s largest real estate brokerage firm, has joined Christie’s International Real Estate, the invitation-only network of luxury real estate companies spanning nearly 50 countries and territories on six continents. In connection with the move, John R. Wood will add the Christie’s International Real Estate brand to its name, becoming John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm will continue to be 100-percent owned by the founding Wood family and led by president and CEO, Phil Wood.
coastalbreezenews.com
In Memory of Judy Stanojev
Judy Stanojev, the beloved wife of Robert Stanojev, passed away on Tuesday, September 13th at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida. Judy was a wonderful woman and she is survived by her six children, Gina Wolowicz (Ken); Lisa Paiser (Mark); Laura Dunne (Tom); Todd Stanojev (Christina); Emily Edmonds (Bryan); Grant Stanojev (Michele), twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Weekly
Annual Farm City BBQ, Naples’ holiday tradition on for Nov. 23
Organizers have announced that the 66th Annual Farm City BBQ will be held this Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Cambier Park in downtown Naples. National Farm-City Week takes place the week before Thanksgiving every year to recognize the importance of our farmers and further the cooperative network that keeps our country healthy and happy. In the past years, this event has attracted over 3,000 local business leaders and farm families to help raise proceeds for local youth programs.
techaiapp.com
Daily Dream Home: Naples Meets West Indies With This Luxe $31M Estate – Pursuitist
Located in Naples’ coveted Port Royal neighborhood, 3675 Gordon Drive, a Sotheby’s exclusive, is poised to delight potential homeowners. Positioned on Champney Bay, the 6 bedroom, 7 bath home, currently listed at $31 million, is a luxury showpiece that has been freshly renovated to offer a resort ambiance with residential comforts.
WINKNEWS.com
Emotions run high at British Open Pub in Bonita Springs for the Queen’s funeral
The Queen was laid to rest on Monday, with nearly every detail mapped out including the songs and readings. The country continues to mourn the Queen’s death, but she has joined her late husband, Prince Philip at Saint George’s Chapel, together again in their final resting place. People...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Detailers of Naples doubling down on its presence in SWFL
Building on its shining success, attention to detail and “Protect Your Investment” tagline, Detailers of Naples is revolutionizing its locally owned auto detailing business with a game-changing move. The latest expansion began in August with the purchase of a nearly 14,000-square-foot warehouse at 3550 Westview Drive in Naples....
RELATED PEOPLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples, Collier County managers share goals for Southwest Florida
Newly appointed Collier County Manager Amy Patterson and Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar shared their vision and goals with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Patterson was appointed Collier County’s first woman manager by the county commissioners in June. She was born and raised in Naples and has...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fort Myers, 5 more planned for SWFL
The first time Scott Pace encountered a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, he wanted little to do with it. But his wife, Kendal Potesta, urged him to go inside. Three seconds after trying it, Pace said he was hooked. So hooked, the husband-and-wife team of Potesta and Pace bought the franchise rights to bring six Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to Southwest Florida.
Good News Network
Sea Turtle Boom Astonished Volunteers in Florida With Best Nesting Season on Record
Turtle counting teams have recorded the biggest nesting season on the Southwest Florida beaches of Bonita, Vanderbilt, and Naples, as well as Marco and Keewaydin Islands. Green and Loggerhead sea turtles nest all over the beaches of Southwest Florida, and volunteers counting the nests have been left ‘astonished’ and ‘ecstatic,’ and the reptiles’ fecundity this year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
South Street bar and grill’s second location set to rock Naples area
Cue the music. The second location of South Street City Oven Bar & Music launched this week in the Naples area with bigger plans to rock the house. Anchoring The Pointe at Founders Square, the new South Street is designed to be more musically focused than the original venue that anchors Goodlette Corners retail center in Naples. “It will be more music-oriented because the stage is larger and music is needed out this way,” said Diana Pleeter, who co-owns both venues with her husband, Bruce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Four-Star Running Back Decommits from Iowa Football
In June 2023, four-star running back from Naples, Florida Kendrick Raphael committed to the University of Iowa's football program. Raphael made the decision ahead of his senior year, saying this in the attached tweet:. I am 100% committed to the University of Iowa!!!!!. Well, not quite 100 percent, apparently. As...
Workforce housing units going in at old Super 8 Motel in Naples
The workforce housing will hold 104 essential workers, and some will be moving in as soon as October.
speedonthewater.com
Avalon Returning As Official Pontoon Of Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach
Though it raised a few grey eyebrows among chronically grumpy old offshore powerboat racing fans, a 27-foot Avalon Excalibur tri-toon powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines also turned happier heads as the paceboat for the inaugural Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach races in 2019. That event—the final contest of the eight-race American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series—returns to the Southwest Florida venue October 6-8 and two new Mercury Racing 450R-powered 27-footers from the Alma, Mich., company will be there—one to pace races, another as a turn boat.
WINKNEWS.com
Drone women thought was spying on them determined to be from FPL
WINK News has learned that the drone that a woman says was peeping in on her at her home belongs to Florida Power and Light. The mother and her daughter are still upset and want something done. Florida Power and Light put the drone in the air to do a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring, due to recovery from recent red tide events. Season now set to reopen March 1.
capecoralbreeze.com
Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing
You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
Comments / 0