Cue the music. The second location of South Street City Oven Bar & Music launched this week in the Naples area with bigger plans to rock the house. Anchoring The Pointe at Founders Square, the new South Street is designed to be more musically focused than the original venue that anchors Goodlette Corners retail center in Naples. “It will be more music-oriented because the stage is larger and music is needed out this way,” said Diana Pleeter, who co-owns both venues with her husband, Bruce.

21 HOURS AGO