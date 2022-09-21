ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

golfcoastmagazine.com

7 Must-Play Public Courses in Paradise

Florida’s Paradise Coast offers top public golf courses and tempting stay-&-play options. Plan your ultimate getaway in Naples this fall and winter seasons. As the destination with the most golf courses per capita in the country, Florida’s Paradise Coast offers a variety of places to play a round or two or three. Everyone from beginners to scratch golfers can make golf part of their visit here, and many come purely on playcations, golfing as many rounds and courses as possible.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Baseball Coach Charlie Maurer hired at St. John Neumann

A former Barron Collier baseball coach, whose firing upset parents and students, now has a new job. Charlie Maurer has been hired as head coach at St. John Neumann High School in Golden Gate. Athletics Director Damon Jones said he was very excited to have Maurer coaching the baseball team.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

John R. Wood Properties joins Christie’s International Real Estate network

John R. Wood Properties, Southwest Florida’s largest real estate brokerage firm, has joined Christie’s International Real Estate, the invitation-only network of luxury real estate companies spanning nearly 50 countries and territories on six continents. In connection with the move, John R. Wood will add the Christie’s International Real Estate brand to its name, becoming John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm will continue to be 100-percent owned by the founding Wood family and led by president and CEO, Phil Wood.
LEE COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

In Memory of Judy Stanojev

Judy Stanojev, the beloved wife of Robert Stanojev, passed away on Tuesday, September 13th at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida. Judy was a wonderful woman and she is survived by her six children, Gina Wolowicz (Ken); Lisa Paiser (Mark); Laura Dunne (Tom); Todd Stanojev (Christina); Emily Edmonds (Bryan); Grant Stanojev (Michele), twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Annual Farm City BBQ, Naples’ holiday tradition on for Nov. 23

Organizers have announced that the 66th Annual Farm City BBQ will be held this Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Cambier Park in downtown Naples. National Farm-City Week takes place the week before Thanksgiving every year to recognize the importance of our farmers and further the cooperative network that keeps our country healthy and happy. In the past years, this event has attracted over 3,000 local business leaders and farm families to help raise proceeds for local youth programs.
NAPLES, FL
techaiapp.com

Daily Dream Home: Naples Meets West Indies With This Luxe $31M Estate – Pursuitist

Located in Naples’ coveted Port Royal neighborhood, 3675 Gordon Drive, a Sotheby’s exclusive, is poised to delight potential homeowners. Positioned on Champney Bay, the 6 bedroom, 7 bath home, currently listed at $31 million, is a luxury showpiece that has been freshly renovated to offer a resort ambiance with residential comforts.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Detailers of Naples doubling down on its presence in SWFL

Building on its shining success, attention to detail and “Protect Your Investment” tagline, Detailers of Naples is revolutionizing its locally owned auto detailing business with a game-changing move. The latest expansion began in August with the purchase of a nearly 14,000-square-foot warehouse at 3550 Westview Drive in Naples....
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples, Collier County managers share goals for Southwest Florida

Newly appointed Collier County Manager Amy Patterson and Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar shared their vision and goals with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Patterson was appointed Collier County’s first woman manager by the county commissioners in June. She was born and raised in Naples and has...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fort Myers, 5 more planned for SWFL

The first time Scott Pace encountered a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, he wanted little to do with it. But his wife, Kendal Potesta, urged him to go inside. Three seconds after trying it, Pace said he was hooked. So hooked, the husband-and-wife team of Potesta and Pace bought the franchise rights to bring six Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to Southwest Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
Good News Network

Sea Turtle Boom Astonished Volunteers in Florida With Best Nesting Season on Record

Turtle counting teams have recorded the biggest nesting season on the Southwest Florida beaches of Bonita, Vanderbilt, and Naples, as well as Marco and Keewaydin Islands. Green and Loggerhead sea turtles nest all over the beaches of Southwest Florida, and volunteers counting the nests have been left ‘astonished’ and ‘ecstatic,’ and the reptiles’ fecundity this year.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

South Street bar and grill’s second location set to rock Naples area

Cue the music. The second location of South Street City Oven Bar & Music launched this week in the Naples area with bigger plans to rock the house. Anchoring The Pointe at Founders Square, the new South Street is designed to be more musically focused than the original venue that anchors Goodlette Corners retail center in Naples. “It will be more music-oriented because the stage is larger and music is needed out this way,” said Diana Pleeter, who co-owns both venues with her husband, Bruce.
104.5 KDAT

2023 Four-Star Running Back Decommits from Iowa Football

In June 2023, four-star running back from Naples, Florida Kendrick Raphael committed to the University of Iowa's football program. Raphael made the decision ahead of his senior year, saying this in the attached tweet:. I am 100% committed to the University of Iowa!!!!!. Well, not quite 100 percent, apparently. As...
IOWA CITY, IA
speedonthewater.com

Avalon Returning As Official Pontoon Of Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach

Though it raised a few grey eyebrows among chronically grumpy old offshore powerboat racing fans, a 27-foot Avalon Excalibur tri-toon powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines also turned happier heads as the paceboat for the inaugural Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach races in 2019. That event—the final contest of the eight-race American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series—returns to the Southwest Florida venue October 6-8 and two new Mercury Racing 450R-powered 27-footers from the Alma, Mich., company will be there—one to pace races, another as a turn boat.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing

You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL

