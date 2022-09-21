ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

New clear bag policy among new safety measures at South Plains Fair

By Elizabeth Fitz
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rKBP_0i3asTDM00

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Fair opens on Thursday and Lubbock Police Department said it is preparing to keep the community safe in new ways this year.

LPD said reuniting lost kids with their parents is almost an every day occurrence at the South Plains Fair.

First time ever, 2022 South Plains Fair to sell beer

“I would encourage folks before they go to the fair to take a picture of their child with the clothes they’re going to be wearing that night and just have a basic, general description for officers,” Lt. Brady Cross told EverythingLubbock.com.

LPD said they are bringing more officers this year to patrol both outside and inside the fairgrounds.

“They have elevated positions on a scissor lift that gives them a bird’s eye view. They can see what’s going on there and then outside in the parking lot,” Lt. Cross said. “Vehicle burglaries occur, and through grant funding, we have gotten new security trailers.”

The biggest change made for fair-goers this year, however, is the clear bag policy.

Lubbock family thinks they know who killed 13-year-old Veronica Taylor

According to the South Plains Fair website, “All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or a small clutch and are subject to search.”

Medical equipment is allowed.

Skip Crawford is nearing his 20th year as a volunteer. He said, “The clear bag allows people at the gate to look at the bag and see if there’s a 45 pistol in it, or a bomb, or something like that. It’s just a small safety [measure]. It’s not perfect.”

Opening night is on Thursday and rides will only cost $1. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested

It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The South Plains Fair#Lubbock Police Department#Lpd#Everythinglubbock Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges

We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died

LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project to begin Wednesday

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Utility Contractors of America, Inc., on behalf of the City of Lubbock, will close a portion of Frankford Avenue at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585/Future Loop 88) for continued construction of the South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project. This closure will restrict access on both the north and south side of Frankford Avenue for approximately four weeks in order to construct the sanitary sewer infrastructure. 130th Street (FM 1585/future Loop 88) will remain open for east and west bound traffic.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy