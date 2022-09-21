ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Providence’s $712 Million Expansion Project to Bring 2 Satellite Health Centers to San Clemente, RMV

By Dana Point Times
 2 days ago
DANA POINT, CA
Despite its financial losses, Providence is still choosing to expand. The Washington-based health system announced plans on Monday to invest $712 million into facilities in Orange County, California. It said the investment will help increase access to acute care services in the southern region of the county. Delivering services across...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
DANA POINT, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
DANA POINT, CA
IRVINE, CA
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
PLACENTIA, CA
DANA POINT, CA
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
DANA POINT, CA

