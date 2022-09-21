ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City mayor proclaims ‘Diaper Need Awareness Week’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender declared Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City, kicking it off with a diaper drive. The average infant goes through a dozen diaper changes per day over three years and toddlers about eight changes. This means for many families the cost of diapers can be as much as $100 per month per child, especially impacting low-income families who cannot buy diapers with food stamps or WIC vouchers.
RAPID CITY, SD
One dead, three injured in a two-car crash in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed and three people where injured in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning. The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash happened about 7:50 a.m., on Country Road,...
BOX ELDER, SD
A new form of gardening hits Hermosa Elementary and Middle School

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Running water has become a common sound in Todd Gregson’s classroom where he teaches students about hydroponic gardening. The class started putting together the garden in April, and it helped transform the normal-looking courtyard of the school into a tranquil area for students to enjoy.
HERMOSA, SD
Temperatures return to normal heading into the weekend

Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. KOTA Floral Grace. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT. Flora...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Mines students talk about suicide awareness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines students held a suicide awareness event Thursday with several booths and inspirational messages on the paths for students to see on their way to class. With September being Suicide Prevention Month, South Dakota Mines counselors wanted to make sure the student community...
RAPID CITY, SD
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be shown to the public for the first time in December, according to a release from Sen. Mike Rounds. “The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and...
RAPID CITY, SD
RCAS board members, community members speak on proposed social studies standards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People across South Dakota are making their voices heard on the Department of Education’s new proposed social studies standards. At Monday’s first public hearing on the controversial standards, it was revealed that the South Dakota Board of Education received 700 public comments on the proposed modifications.
RAPID CITY, SD
Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Bowl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In these tough economic times, making a meal with stuff you might already have on hand and with few ingredients is a bonus! This taco bowl recipe fits the bill. And it’s ridiculously easy - let your kids help you make it!. In a...
RAPID CITY, SD
BHSU volleyball team wins rivalry showdown with SD Mines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State volleyball team defeated SD Mines 3-0 Tuesday. The Central girls soccer team knocked off Stevens 1-0. The Raiders won the boys game 5-0. High school and college golfers also took to the links.
SPEARFISH, SD
Brayden Carbajal-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche boys golf team turned in a nice showing at Tuesday’s Black Hills Conference Tournament. The Broncs finished 3rd, and Brayden Carbajal is a big part of the team’s success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
