kotatv.com
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
kotatv.com
Rapid City mayor proclaims ‘Diaper Need Awareness Week’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender declared Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City, kicking it off with a diaper drive. The average infant goes through a dozen diaper changes per day over three years and toddlers about eight changes. This means for many families the cost of diapers can be as much as $100 per month per child, especially impacting low-income families who cannot buy diapers with food stamps or WIC vouchers.
kotatv.com
One dead, three injured in a two-car crash in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed and three people where injured in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning. The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash happened about 7:50 a.m., on Country Road,...
kotatv.com
A new form of gardening hits Hermosa Elementary and Middle School
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Running water has become a common sound in Todd Gregson’s classroom where he teaches students about hydroponic gardening. The class started putting together the garden in April, and it helped transform the normal-looking courtyard of the school into a tranquil area for students to enjoy.
kotatv.com
Temperatures return to normal heading into the weekend
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. KOTA Floral Grace. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT. Flora...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Mines students talk about suicide awareness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines students held a suicide awareness event Thursday with several booths and inspirational messages on the paths for students to see on their way to class. With September being Suicide Prevention Month, South Dakota Mines counselors wanted to make sure the student community...
kotatv.com
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be shown to the public for the first time in December, according to a release from Sen. Mike Rounds. “The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and...
kotatv.com
RCAS board members, community members speak on proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People across South Dakota are making their voices heard on the Department of Education’s new proposed social studies standards. At Monday’s first public hearing on the controversial standards, it was revealed that the South Dakota Board of Education received 700 public comments on the proposed modifications.
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Bowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In these tough economic times, making a meal with stuff you might already have on hand and with few ingredients is a bonus! This taco bowl recipe fits the bill. And it’s ridiculously easy - let your kids help you make it!. In a...
kotatv.com
Stevens volleyball team defeats Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens volleyball team defeated Central 3-0 Thursday night. The victory gives the Raiders the regular season sweep over the Cobblers.
kotatv.com
BHSU volleyball team wins rivalry showdown with SD Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State volleyball team defeated SD Mines 3-0 Tuesday. The Central girls soccer team knocked off Stevens 1-0. The Raiders won the boys game 5-0. High school and college golfers also took to the links.
kotatv.com
Brayden Carbajal-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche boys golf team turned in a nice showing at Tuesday’s Black Hills Conference Tournament. The Broncs finished 3rd, and Brayden Carbajal is a big part of the team’s success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
kotatv.com
Hammon’s high school coach chats about her big accomplishments
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Before Becky Hammon was a WNBA star and a championship winning coach she was a standout at Stevens high school. We caught up with her high school coach Ron Riherd to chat about her accomplishments and what it was like coaching a young Hammon.
