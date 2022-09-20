ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s our first pizza break on the daily refresh , with New York Pizza Department. You can nominate a local small business for their very own pizza break. Any small business with 20 people or less.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Queen Connector: Find your bullseye

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Donna Christian - Lowe is connecting you to people, information, and resources that help you live your best life!. Donna has a unique ability to connect people from all backgrounds of life - and it's common to see businesses - large and small, politicians from both sides of the aisle, mayors, senators, congressman, TV and radio personalities and everyday people from all walks of life with Donna. Donna is a natural redhead with that high energy and exciting personality that is contagious to those around her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Closet Company: Customizing your space with a 3D drawing

Kim Campbell, owner of Chattanooga Closet Company, talks about how one of their expert designers will visit your home to evaluate the space, learn about your needs, goals and budget and present the options available for your space and budget. They will customize your space using software that will let...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

“Remember When?” - In The Present Tense

Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared in The Chattanooga Times Free Press?. It may seem ages ago - but it was early 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic in this area. Mark Kennedy is the reporter and columnist at the Times Free Press who...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Grand Ole Opry-inspired live ‘radio’ show coming to Athens

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A concert inspired by classic radio shows, such as Grand Ole Opry, is coming to Athens. Solid Gold County will be on Friday, Sept 30 at the Arts Center in Athens, Tennessee. The show will feature local musical talent, including Skelton Key, Wes Swafford, and Meghan McGee. Presented as a simulated […]
ATHENS, TN
luxury-houses.net

Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M

The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
WTVC

Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
CLEVELAND, TN

