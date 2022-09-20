Read full article on original website
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s our first pizza break on the daily refresh , with New York Pizza Department. You can nominate a local small business for their very own pizza break. Any small business with 20 people or less.
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
Snap Dragon Hemp: High-quality CBD for maximum relief and relaxation, Valley Vibes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robert Scott from Snap Dragon Hemp is on the show to talk about high-quality CBD that you need for maximum relief and relaxation. And he talks about Valley Vibes, a music plus arts festival.
It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
The Queen Connector: Find your bullseye
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Donna Christian - Lowe is connecting you to people, information, and resources that help you live your best life!. Donna has a unique ability to connect people from all backgrounds of life - and it's common to see businesses - large and small, politicians from both sides of the aisle, mayors, senators, congressman, TV and radio personalities and everyday people from all walks of life with Donna. Donna is a natural redhead with that high energy and exciting personality that is contagious to those around her.
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
2 men injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, says Hamilton Co. OEM
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men were injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, Hamilton County OEM says. Several agencies responded to a high fall accident located on 354 Montlake Road at the base of the mountain:. One of the men, a 24-year-old, fell 30-40 feet and hit...
Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
Chattanooga Closet Company: Customizing your space with a 3D drawing
Kim Campbell, owner of Chattanooga Closet Company, talks about how one of their expert designers will visit your home to evaluate the space, learn about your needs, goals and budget and present the options available for your space and budget. They will customize your space using software that will let...
“Remember When?” - In The Present Tense
Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared in The Chattanooga Times Free Press?. It may seem ages ago - but it was early 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic in this area. Mark Kennedy is the reporter and columnist at the Times Free Press who...
Grand Ole Opry-inspired live ‘radio’ show coming to Athens
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A concert inspired by classic radio shows, such as Grand Ole Opry, is coming to Athens. Solid Gold County will be on Friday, Sept 30 at the Arts Center in Athens, Tennessee. The show will feature local musical talent, including Skelton Key, Wes Swafford, and Meghan McGee. Presented as a simulated […]
Veteran suicide crisis continues & a woman in GA works to keep her husband's memory alive
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — A follow up this week to a Price of Freedom story we told you 2 years ago. Matt McCarthy was an EOD or a bomb tech in the Army. He completed several combat deployments. He then left the military and settled down. He started a life...
Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
The Grove St. shooting nears its one-year anniversary; CPD still sees it as a priority
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – September 25th, 2021. One block along Grove Street in Chattanooga held the Westside Reunion. A block party that turned tragic that evening after seven women were shot, and two of them were killed. Daryl Slaughter, the lead investigator on the case for the Chattanooga Police Department,...
Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
Latina Professionals of Chattanooga giving back to Puerto Ricans in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are a week into Hispanic heritage month and one organization wants to use their influence to help Puerto Ricans in need. The Latina Professionals of Chattanooga is pledging their support to the island. During the Hispanic heritage month, the organization will be hosting several events...
Motorcycle accident shuts down left lanes on I-75 northbound Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorcycle accident has shut down part of I-75 northbound Thursday night, Chattanooga police say. They say the three left lanes are closed right now. The accident happened near Shallowford Road. TDOT cameras show the area is backed up. We are working to learn more. This...
Chattanooga crime rates trending down, but may rise for holidays, Chief Murphy says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy says Hamilton County is trending down when it comes to crime rates this year compared to last year. But, with the holiday season quickly approaching, there is one area of crime that has seen a spike: theft. We're monitoring, and checking...
