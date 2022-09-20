Read full article on original website
whograbbedmyass
5d ago
I don't think that's the first time he's done something like this. they should look into missing females that haven't been found in that area.
Reply
2
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Indiana woman faces life-threatening injuries after crash on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old woman from North Vernon, Indiana is fighting for her life after she was hit while standing on a Maui road Saturday night. According to Maui police, the woman was standing in the southbound lane of South Kihei Road when a blue 2010 Nissan Altima heading southbound hit her.
Indiana woman hit by car on Maui, hospitalized
A motor vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Maui, putting a woman in the hospital.
Hawaii Teen Was Shackled in School Bus, Forced to Smoke Meth Before Good Samaritans Helped Her Escape: Police
The alleged kidnapping triggered the island's very first Maile Amber Alert A man in Hawaii allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, kept her shackled in a school bus and forced her to smoke methamphetamine. Duncan Mahi, 52, has been charged with two counts each of kidnapping, terroristic threatening in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and sex assault in the first degree. "This incident is a very shocking thing to happen," prosecuting attorney Kelden Waltjen tells PEOPLE. "It's...
bigislandvideonews.com
Drive-By Paintball Assaults In Kona Investigated
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police arrested two individuals following reports that two unidentified males in a truck were shooting paintballs at random people on Ali‘i Drive. UPDATE – (4: 30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Two individuals were arrested on Thursday in connection to reports that “two unidentified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
Police use dental records to identify skeletal remains
The skeletal remains were found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Kailua-Kona
Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a stabbing near Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona on Sept. 10. According to Hawai‘i police, Kona patrol officers responded to the assault at 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, at the park pavilion, officers learned the stabbing occurred after a 45-year-old Kailua-Kona male had been asleep when he was woken up by an unknown male.
bigislandnow.com
Suspected Kidnapper Forced Teen to Smoke Meth, Court Documents Say
A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over the weekend forced her to smoke methamphetamine out of pipe while driving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Friday afternoon and shackled her overnight in a school bus, according to a probable cause document filed in Hilo District Court in East Hawai’i Tuesday.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents
Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smart Money Monday: How to prevent elder financial abuse
Howard tells us how many flights came to Hawaii in September and where most of those flights came from. "Shoebert" the seal waddles his way to the Beverly Police Station. Watching your kids while sitting down is trending on social media. Entertainment: Casting call is out for reality show based...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii residents rally, highlighting concerns for human rights in Iran following death of a young woman
Your top local headlines for Monday, Sept. 24. The Nisei Veterans Legacy organization hosted the 17th Annual Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service. The new movie called SEE HOW THEY RUN is both a comedy and a whodunit that was inspired by Agatha Christie’s long running play called, THE MOUSETRAP. It’s a silly spoof of the kind of murder investigation stories that are a staple of the movie business. Sam Rockwell is a hard drinking lead inspector who essentially plays straight man to Saoirse Ronan who is very funny as his clumsy and over eager assistant. SEE HOW THEY RUN has an overly complicated plot with too many characters, but if you’re looking for lightweight entertainment, it will fill the bill. (Only in Theaters)
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’. The largest Hawaiian Cultural Celebration in the nation concludes with a favorite tradition among visitors and residents. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. |. The court ordered the Department of Water to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
mauinow.com
Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui
Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
KITV.com
New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Comments / 2