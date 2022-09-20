ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 2

whograbbedmyass
5d ago

I don't think that's the first time he's done something like this. they should look into missing females that haven't been found in that area.

Reply
2
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Indiana woman faces life-threatening injuries after crash on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old woman from North Vernon, Indiana is fighting for her life after she was hit while standing on a Maui road Saturday night. According to Maui police, the woman was standing in the southbound lane of South Kihei Road when a blue 2010 Nissan Altima heading southbound hit her.
NORTH VERNON, IN
People

Hawaii Teen Was Shackled in School Bus, Forced to Smoke Meth Before Good Samaritans Helped Her Escape: Police

The alleged kidnapping triggered the island's very first Maile Amber Alert A man in Hawaii allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, kept her shackled in a school bus and forced her to smoke methamphetamine. Duncan Mahi, 52, has been charged with two counts each of kidnapping, terroristic threatening in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and sex assault in the first degree. "This incident is a very shocking thing to happen," prosecuting attorney Kelden Waltjen tells PEOPLE. "It's...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Drive-By Paintball Assaults In Kona Investigated

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police arrested two individuals following reports that two unidentified males in a truck were shooting paintballs at random people on Ali‘i Drive. UPDATE – (4: 30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Two individuals were arrested on Thursday in connection to reports that “two unidentified...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
HAKALAU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Kailua-Kona

Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a stabbing near Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona on Sept. 10. According to Hawai‘i police, Kona patrol officers responded to the assault at 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, at the park pavilion, officers learned the stabbing occurred after a 45-year-old Kailua-Kona male had been asleep when he was woken up by an unknown male.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Suspected Kidnapper Forced Teen to Smoke Meth, Court Documents Say

A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over the weekend forced her to smoke methamphetamine out of pipe while driving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Friday afternoon and shackled her overnight in a school bus, according to a probable cause document filed in Hilo District Court in East Hawai’i Tuesday.
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
KAPAA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hawaii Island#Police#Violent Crime
hawaiinewsnow.com

Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: How to prevent elder financial abuse

Howard tells us how many flights came to Hawaii in September and where most of those flights came from. "Shoebert" the seal waddles his way to the Beverly Police Station. Watching your kids while sitting down is trending on social media. Entertainment: Casting call is out for reality show based...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii residents rally, highlighting concerns for human rights in Iran following death of a young woman

Your top local headlines for Monday, Sept. 24. The Nisei Veterans Legacy organization hosted the 17th Annual Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service. The new movie called SEE HOW THEY RUN is both a comedy and a whodunit that was inspired by Agatha Christie’s long running play called, THE MOUSETRAP. It’s a silly spoof of the kind of murder investigation stories that are a staple of the movie business. Sam Rockwell is a hard drinking lead inspector who essentially plays straight man to Saoirse Ronan who is very funny as his clumsy and over eager assistant. SEE HOW THEY RUN has an overly complicated plot with too many characters, but if you’re looking for lightweight entertainment, it will fill the bill. (Only in Theaters)
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mauinow.com

Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui

Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
ACCIDENTS
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...

Comments / 0

Community Policy