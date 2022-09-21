ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

Related
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
BENICIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Richmond, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Richmond, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Richmond, CA
Entertainment
marinmommies.com

The Blue Angels Return to San Francisco for Fleet Week 2022!

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released. Come and celebrate the men and women who serve in our country’s Navy and Marine Corps at San Francisco Fleet Week 2022! Fleet Week features a variety of events, including a parade of ships, an air show, live music, ship tours, and of course exciting performances by the Navy’s popular Blue Angels precision flying team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Digital Art#Tulane University
Fast Company

12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area

Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

County holding ‘destination weddings’ at summit of Mount Diablo

Sixteen couples will be married at the summit of Mount Diablo on Friday thanks to the “destination weddings” program. The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office is partnering with the California Department of State Parks to perform marriage ceremonies between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. All ceremonies for the day have been booked. Couples may have up to 30 guests, but seating is limited to 16 chairs for the ceremony.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS San Francisco

Person rescued from cliff at China Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was rescued from a cliff at China Beach in San Francisco, the latest in a series of recent rescues from the site.The San Francisco Fire Department said one adult was rescued and posted a picture on social media of a rope rescue from the back of a home in the exclusive Sea Cliff neighborhood above the beach.The fire department did not elaborate on the circumstances of the rescue but said the person was going to be OK.The rescue comes less than a week after three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach, one of the most popular scenic spots in the city offering views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marin Headlands. The Golden Gate National Park Service says swimming is not recommended at China Beach because of the unpredictable conditions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Dozens of bowls found on top of SF buildings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy