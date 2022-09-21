Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
Four schools in SF that think outside the box
An unconventional city is bound to have some unconventional learners. Horses, power tools, paintbrushes and personalized curriculums make San Francisco classrooms just as unique as the city. KFS School: Movement Therapy Elementary: K-5 Outer Richmond KFS School sprung out of...
Richmond native Sande French inducted into Black Tennis Hall of Fame
When she was 8 years old, Sande French’s little brother Don gave her a globe for Christmas. Every night, she would spin it, then dream about the place where her finger would stop it. “Who knew I would have a chance to experience some [of those places],” said French....
SFist
The Century-Old Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill Has Closed, Owners In Default
The Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill, which most recently had been rebranded as the Huntington again after spending four years as the Scarlet Huntington Hotel, is now closed until further notice along with its longtime restaurant, Big 4. The reason appears to be financial, and likely a hangover from the...
Richmond preschool set for ‘Grand Opening’ of expanded new location
Curious Explorers Academy (CEA), a Richmond preschool serving three-and-four-year-old children, is celebrating the “Grand Opening” of its new location Sat., Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The preschool, which has been operating in the city for five years, “recently acquired the old post office at 200...
marinmommies.com
The Blue Angels Return to San Francisco for Fleet Week 2022!
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released. Come and celebrate the men and women who serve in our country’s Navy and Marine Corps at San Francisco Fleet Week 2022! Fleet Week features a variety of events, including a parade of ships, an air show, live music, ship tours, and of course exciting performances by the Navy’s popular Blue Angels precision flying team.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
Fast Company
12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area
Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
County holding ‘destination weddings’ at summit of Mount Diablo
Sixteen couples will be married at the summit of Mount Diablo on Friday thanks to the “destination weddings” program. The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office is partnering with the California Department of State Parks to perform marriage ceremonies between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. All ceremonies for the day have been booked. Couples may have up to 30 guests, but seating is limited to 16 chairs for the ceremony.
Berkeley pizza chain Sliver has opened a new Bay Area restaurant
The vegetarian pizza shop sells just one type of pizza per day on a sourdough crust, just like Cheese Board.
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
Person rescued from cliff at China Beach in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was rescued from a cliff at China Beach in San Francisco, the latest in a series of recent rescues from the site.The San Francisco Fire Department said one adult was rescued and posted a picture on social media of a rope rescue from the back of a home in the exclusive Sea Cliff neighborhood above the beach.The fire department did not elaborate on the circumstances of the rescue but said the person was going to be OK.The rescue comes less than a week after three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach, one of the most popular scenic spots in the city offering views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marin Headlands. The Golden Gate National Park Service says swimming is not recommended at China Beach because of the unpredictable conditions.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Dozens of bowls found on top of SF buildings
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
GRIP’s 36th Annual Harmony Walk set for in-person return
Registration is open for the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program’s (GRIP) biggest fundraiser: the 36th Annual Harmony Walk, which will be back in person for the first time since 2019. The community-based event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, at Nicholl Park and will include a 5k walk/fun run through...
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
