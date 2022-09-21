ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland ISD names temporary acting Superintendent; Current Superintendent resigns

By Madalyn Bierster
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland ISD has named Kellie Spencer as the acting Superintendent for the district for time being. The decision was made in Monday night’s school board meeting.

She currently serves as MISD’s Chief of Administrative Office and has since 2020.

Spencer came to Midland ISD with more than 20 years of educational leadership under her belt.
From roles as an elementary school teacher, to being a Deputy Superintendent, Midland ISD School Board President Bryan Murry says the district is confident in this move.

“You know, we talked about it and as a board about who would be qualified to do this. And while we have several people we felt would be qualified, we felt Ms. Spencer had the adequate skills that we needed to keep the district running in the current condition,” said Murry.

Spencer was chosen as acting superintendent, not to be confused with interim superintendent.

“Interim that would be someone that was probably from the outside that would come in and and keep us on track for the longer period of time,” said Murry.

Now this comes after previous Superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey was chosen for the role of Superintendent at Fort Worth ISD just recently.

“She left last night to attend a board meeting there today, but her last day is actually today(Tuesday). She is not on in the district calendar today. So it was it was a scheduled day off for her and that we would accept her resignation as of today. Then Ms. Spencer will actually begin her official duties tomorrow(Wednesday),” said Murry.

Now that this move has been approved for Spencer, consultants from the team who also helped find Dr. Ramsey will help to identify a new superintendent for the district.

“We feel strongly that she brought in a team and developed a team here. Now that we will move forward with, we won’t skip a beat as far as academics. We have been on such a path for success this last year and we want to continue that and I feel comfortable where we are,” said Murry.

After a thorough vetting and interview process, the plan is to have new superintendent in place by January 4th when students return from Christmas break.
The community has voiced their concerns on one aspect they want to see in the next district leader, they want someone with West Texas ties.

“We’re in a good place and we just got to keep moving to be better,” said Murry.

