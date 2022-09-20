Read full article on original website
KEYC
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
KEYC
BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West was one of at least 15 schools across Minnesota that law enforcement responded to Wednesday after receiving reports of an active shooter. The building was put on lockdown, with students in hiding and parents panicking for their kids’ safety. But when armed first...
KEYC
Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison in connection with an overdose that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man last year. Myles Hickman pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in Blue Earth County Court last month. Jesse Barnhart died from...
KEYC
Mental health resources available to Mankato students
Support staff is available for Mankato West students after an incident involving a student Tuesday. Historic nurses’ strike impacts Minnesota State Mankato students. Last Monday, thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike pressing for salary increases and better working conditions. Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in...
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
KEYC
SCAM ALERT: North Mankato police warn of scammers pretending to be officers
This is the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary. Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. Highway 14...
KEYC
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
This is the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary. Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins. Updated: 3 hours ago. Highway 14...
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
KEYC
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Support staff is available for Mankato West students after an incident involving a student Tuesday. An emergency medical situation sparked a soft lockdown. Mankato Public Safety responded to the overflow parking lot after receiving reports of a juvenile male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The school...
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone
An open house will be held at the MCHS Event Center today, where city officials will talk to residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups. Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Albert Lea shooter convicted. Updated:...
KEYC
Mankato Zero Waste to host ‘Say No to Plastic’ event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Zero Waste will be hosting a ‘Say No to Plastic’ event Saturday afternoon. The goal is to spread awareness of the impact throwaway plastic has on the environment. Residents are invited to bring the throwaway plastics that they might have at home, such...
KEYC
Officials to meet with residents for community investment plan
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents will be able to chip in their opinions today concerning the city’s proposed projects for next year. An open house will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center today at 6 p.m. where city officials will talk with residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups.
KAAL-TV
Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
KEYC
Preventing falls among seniors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A simple accident like tripping on a rug or slipping on a wet floor can change your life. If you fall, you could break a bone, which thousands of older adults experience each year. For older people, a broken bone can also be the start of more serious health problems and can lead to long-term disability.
KEYC
MY Place moving to a new location in 2024
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A tough week for students at Mankato West High School and surrounding school districts. First of its kind Somali youth program born from local partnership. Updated: 9 hours ago. Mayo Clinic Health...
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
KEYC
Albert Lea shooter convicted
This morning, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl pills seized in Mankato were the first found in the state. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 9-20-22 Updated: 13 hours ago. Heat and humidity will be prominent in the area today before a drop in...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
