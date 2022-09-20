Man's death in Mission Hills no longer considered 'suspicious,' police say

The death of a man whose body was found about two weeks ago in a Mission Hills parking lot is no longer considered "suspicious," a San Diego police official said Tuesday.

The 31-year-old man lived in the streets of San Diego, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski. Investigators had noted injuries on the man's body, which had been exposed to scorching heat, making it difficult to determine whether he had been killed.

As of Tuesday, the county Medical Examiner's Office had not determined the cause of death, but homicide was ruled out, and authorities no longer deemed it a suspicious death, Shebloski said.

Someone found the body about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in a parking lot that several businesses share on San Diego Avenue near Pringle Street.

Investigators suspected the body had been there for several days and was not discovered earlier because businesses were closed for the Labor Day weekend. The body was exposed to a heat wave that baked the region.

No further information was available Tuesday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .