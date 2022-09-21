ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Imprisoned Tiger King sues over songs used in Netflix series

By Nolan Clay, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

Joe Exotic is suing a songwriter who revealed in media interviews that he was lip-syncing the catchy tune "I Saw a Tiger" in a music video seen in the Netflix documentary about his life.

He accuses songwriter Vince Johnson of copyright infringement for releasing an album in 2020 featuring that song and four others.

The former Oklahoma zookeeper was convicted at trial in 2019 of hiring two men to kill his chief critic , Carole Baskin, and of crimes involving his animals. He became well-known worldwide a year later after Netflix released "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkjQ9_0i3arXmT00

He was ordered in January to serve 21 years in federal prison after an appeals court threw out his original sentence. He claims he is innocent and is seeking a new trial on newly discovered evidence and other grounds.

"I have faith that I will go home," he said in a news release announcing the filing of the lawsuit.

His attorney, John M. Phillips, filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Florida. Joe Exotic is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages and a permanent ban on further "unauthorized use" of his songs.

In the lawsuit, he goes by the name Joseph Maldonado.

Johnson has "admitted he acted with intent so as to profit from MALDANADO'S fame following the airing of Netflix's 'Tiger King; Murder, Mayhem and Madness,'" his attorney alleged in the lawsuit.

Also sued were BMG Rights Management LLC, Create Music Group Inc., Rip Roaring Records and Tiger King Publishing.

In interviews, Johnson, of Vancouver, Washington, said he began writing songs for the zookeeper in 2013. He said a bandmate, Danny Clinton, who died in 2019, was the singer.

"I had no idea he was going to Milli Vanilli the songs," he told Vanity Fair for an article about his involvement. "I was on YouTube one night and just happened to look up Joe Exotic. And there he was, lip-syncing and acting like the ghost of Elvis. I called him up. I was hot."

The lawsuit contends Johnson signed agreements transferring the rights to "I Saw a Tiger" and four other songs to Joe Exotic. The lawsuit also contends he also signed an agreement to keep secret his involvement.

The lawsuit alleges Johnson also has falsely claimed involvement in the song "Here Kitty Kitty."

Maldonado and Clinton came up with "Here Kitty Kitty" without Johnson's creative input, according to the lawsuit. The song is about Baskin and the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis.

Watch the video for 'I Saw a Tiger' starring Joe Exotic

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Imprisoned Tiger King sues over songs used in Netflix series

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023

It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
guitar.com

Steve Perry suing Journey band members over song trademarks

Steve Perry, former frontman of Journey, is suing two members due to a dispute over song trademarks. Perry has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 2020 (according to Ultimate Classic Rock), claiming that the pair had filed to register 20 Journey tracks through Freedom JN LLC for usage in marketing hats, T-shirts, and other merchandise, which he allegedly did not agree to.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce

*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Elvis
Pitchfork

Giveon Shares New Song for Amsterdam Movie: Listen

Giveon is back with a new song called “Time.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, Taylor Swift, and others. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score for the film. Pemberton is also credited as a producer on the song alongside Jahaan Sweet. Listen to “Time” below.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Prison#Music Video#Maldanado#Bmg Rights Management Llc#Create Music Group Inc#Rip Roaring Records
rolling out

Chuck D signs over his royalties and half of his copyright interest

Chuck D has sold a huge stake in his back catalogue including over 300 songs. The Public Enemy rapper has made a deal with his longtime publisher Reach Music to give the company 100 percent of his writer royalties plus half of his copyright interest. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry.“Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting, and publishing-wise they will continue taking care of my works.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Heartthrob Drake Milligan Tops the iTunes Charts with New Album

America’s Got Talent season 17 heartthrob Drake Milligan released a brand new album a day after he placed third in the competition. His debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, is at the top of the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and iTunes Top Country Albums charts. It’s clear that his appearances on AGT helped propel his career.
THEATER & DANCE
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
MUSIC
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy