Akron, OH

Akron Public Schools using new devices to sanitize school buses

By Maia Belay
 2 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Public Schools is working to keep germs away on school buses with the push of a button.

“Pretty top of the line disinfectant that we’re using. It’s used on airplanes,” said Bill Andexler, transportation coordinator at Akron Public Schools.

The fleet of buses now has devices that can spray disinfectant at the front and back of buses in addition to an air filtration system designed to sanitize school buses.

Andexler said they were the first district in Ohio to install the Transmit PRO device made by Transit Safety Solutions Plus.

“During the pandemic, we realized we needed to do something to the buses to make them cleaner, healthier for our drivers, our students, for everybody and the system seems to work very well,” said Andexler. “Easy for the driver to do. The driver checks the bus, goes back and arms the system, comes up, presses a button, gets off the bus and within 30 seconds it starts spraying.”

The school district has 100 buses in its fleet. Each bus has two devices installed.

Federal funding helped purchase the devices.

Last week, nine upgraded devices with both an air filtration and disinfectant system that cost $40,000 were installed. It’s an investment coming just ahead of flu season.

“I think it’s easy to operate safety for the kids safety for us,” said school bus driver Alisa Burney-Walker.

After activating the devices, drivers step off the bus. Dry time takes less than 20 minutes, said Andexler.

School bus drivers say any investment to help keep buses clean is money well spent.

“More safe because I don’t have to breathe the fumes when I’m trying to sanitize,” said school bus driver Melody Williams.

