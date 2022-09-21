Read full article on original website
SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home
ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri
An Independence woman died when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway.
More Gibbs chickens mysteriously come up missing
GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri poultry owner is experiencing a case of deja vu. Earlier this month, Matthew Seward, of Gibbs, woke up to find his 20 chickens, two guineas and a turkey mysteriously missing from their coop behind his house. They vanished without a trace. The chicken...
Canned cat food scattered everywhere after semi overturns along Highway 36
SHELBINA, Mo. — A tractor-trailer hauling canned cat food overturned along a northeast Missouri highway Wednesday afternoon. It happened on eastbound Highway 36, one-half mile east of Shelbina. The big rig tipped onto its side off the right side of the roadway, scattering cat food all over the ditch.
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
KBUR
BPD: saturation patrol project results
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
Police: 5 juveniles arrested in rash of vehicle thefts, gun recovered
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Five juveniles have been arrested in connection to a rash of vehicle thefts in Hannibal and Marion County, according to the Hannibal Police Department. The case broke open on Monday when the police received a tip that one of several stolen vehicles had been abandoned...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
La Plata schools take precautions after suspicious-acting man spotted near campus
LA PLATA, Mo. — La Plata R-2 School administrators were taking extra precautions Thursday after a suspicious incident near campus on Wednesday. La Plata Superintendent, Dr. John Wiggans, told KTVO a suspicious-acting man in an older model car with Washington state license plates had been driving around campus on Wednesday and stopping near La Plata High School.
KBUR
A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer
Centerville, IA- A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer. Radio Iowa reports that Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated on Thursday following an internal investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
Pen City Current
Symphony is on its way to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
Judge Robert Adrian 'not recommended' to be retained in ISBA Judicial Advisory Poll
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Adams County Judge Robert Adrian came under fire after he found an 18-year-old Quincy man guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Quincy girl following a bench trial in October 2021, but he later threw out the conviction. On January 3, 2022, when Judge Adrian vacated...
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
Pen City Current
County mulls ambulance funding options
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County Supervisor believes the closing of the Blessing Hospital in Keokuk could cost the county a million dollars. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the closure of the hospital and its Emergency Room services will create immediate pressure on the county ambulance operations. "Right now looking at...
kttn.com
Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds to hold Octoberfest
The Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds will hold the Second Annual Octoberfest as a fundraiser. The event will be at the exposition center and fairgrounds in Milan on October 8, 2022. A shrimp boil and fish fry will run from 3 to 7 pm. Entertainment, including the Riker band...
