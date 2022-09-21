Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has eye-opening quote about Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Week 3 matchup
Josh Allen will lead his Buffalo Bills into South Beach to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
2-0 Bills face unbeaten Dolphins on Craig's Undefeated Island | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton introduces a brand new reality show called Undefeated Island, featuring the NFL teams who have started the 2022 NFL season at 2-0. Out of the six of those teams, the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will face each other in Week 3, inevitably ending the other's winning streak. Craig Carton decides alongside Greg Jennings, whether Josh Allen's Bills will prove to be too much for Tua's Dolphins.
Undefeated Bills, Dolphins face off in AFC East showdown
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. They’ve looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season thanks to convincing wins over the defending champion Rams and the Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed.
Gabriel Davis gives definitive update on Week 3 status
The Buffalo Bills absolutely trampled the Tennessee Titans on Monday by a score of 41-7. They did it all without one of Josh Allen’s favorite weapons, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who suffered a minor ankle injury in practice just days before the game. But, Davis made it extremely clear on Thursday that he will be playing in Week 3 against a solid Miami Dolphins team.
Bills offensive linemen Bobby Hart suspended one game
Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Bobby Hart has been suspended one game for violations of the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Read more here:
Dan LeBatard Show: Dolphins Headed For a Buzzsaw!
Long-time Dolphins fan Dan LeBatard is cowering in fear over the Buffalo Bills coming to town while Chris Cote is still riding the high of a Dolphins victory less Sunday. Can the Phins stay in the game?
