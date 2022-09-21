ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
FOX Sports

2-0 Bills face unbeaten Dolphins on Craig's Undefeated Island | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton introduces a brand new reality show called Undefeated Island, featuring the NFL teams who have started the 2022 NFL season at 2-0. Out of the six of those teams, the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will face each other in Week 3, inevitably ending the other's winning streak. Craig Carton decides alongside Greg Jennings, whether Josh Allen's Bills will prove to be too much for Tua's Dolphins.
FOX Sports

Undefeated Bills, Dolphins face off in AFC East showdown

Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. They've looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season thanks to convincing wins over the defending champion Rams and the Titans, last year's AFC No. 1 seed.
ClutchPoints

Gabriel Davis gives definitive update on Week 3 status

The Buffalo Bills absolutely trampled the Tennessee Titans on Monday by a score of 41-7. They did it all without one of Josh Allen’s favorite weapons, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who suffered a minor ankle injury in practice just days before the game. But, Davis made it extremely clear on Thursday that he will be playing in Week 3 against a solid Miami Dolphins team.
Yardbarker

Dan LeBatard Show: Dolphins Headed For a Buzzsaw!

Long-time Dolphins fan Dan LeBatard is cowering in fear over the Buffalo Bills coming to town while Chris Cote is still riding the high of a Dolphins victory less Sunday. Can the Phins stay in the game?
NFL

