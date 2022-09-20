Read full article on original website
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
Xi Jinping, Putin Agree 'To Instill Stability, Positive Energy Into A World In Turmoil' As They Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan Issues
In his first face-to-face meeting since the onset of the Ukraine war with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he values China's "balanced position" on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. What Happened: Putin and Xi met in Uzbekistan on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation...
South Korean President Yoon's profane reaction to Biden speech caught on hot mic
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol went viral for his hot mic reaction to President Biden's remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Yoon, who took office in May, reacted to Biden's pledge to increase the U.S. contribution to the U.N. Global Fund, which would require congressional approval. "How...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Chinese Navy Shadows U.S. and Canadian Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait
The American guided-missile destroyer and Canadian frigate conducted their second Taiwan Strait transit in a year.
Putin's Top Security Official Visits China To Discuss Ukraine And Taiwan: Development Of Strategic Partnership 'Unconditional Priority'
Russia’s top national security official and President Vladimir Putin's closest ally visited China on Monday to deepen ties amid Moscow's war in Ukraine and the rising tension at the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, met top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi as they...
China Welcomes Biden's UN Speech After Pledge to Defend Taiwan
Joe Biden made direct references to China and Taiwan at the U.N. for the first time in his presidency and said, "We do not seek a Cold War" with Beijing.
Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
China Urging Biden Not to Give Taiwan Forces 'Wrong Signals' After Remarks
The president said he would be willing to deploy the U.S. military to defend the island nation from attack amid growing military pressure from Beijing.
Vladimir Putin And Xi Jinping To Discuss Ukraine And Taiwan Issues: China 'Clearly Understands The Reasons That Forced Russia' To Invade Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will discuss the geopolitical situation concerning Ukraine and Taiwan in Uzbekistan on Thursday, in what will be their first in-person meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. What Happened: "The presidents will discuss both the bilateral agenda and the...
Biden asks Congress to approve $1 billion arms deal with Taiwan
The Biden administration is requesting approval from Congress for more than $1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan amid increased tensions with China over the island’s status. The State Department announced on Friday that it approved three separate proposed military sales for Taiwan, and Congress has been notified of them. If approved by Congress, the three sales will send contractor logistics support for Taiwan’s Surveillance Radar Program, up to 60 AGM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II missiles and related equipment and up to 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder Tactical Missiles and equipment.
Biden Says US Forces Will Defend Taiwan If 'There Was An Unprecedented Attack' By China
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack amid escalating tension at the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: Biden was asked if the U.S. forces would defend the democratically-governed island. His response was, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack,” in an interview with CBS on Sunday.
Japan PM says willing to meet North Korean leader
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday renewed his offer to meet North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong Un, as tensions simmer over Pyongyang's nuclear program. Kim met three times with former US president Donald Trump, easing tensions but reaching no permanent solution on its nuclear program.
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’
According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
msn.com
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
South Korean president caught on hot mic insulting US Congress
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was caught on a hot mic insulting the U.S. Congress, after President Biden promised several billion dollars for a global health initiative on Wednesday. “How could Biden not lose damn face if these f—ers do not pass it in Congress?” Yoon said, following a photo...
Biden’s bullish rhetoric on Taiwan risks provoking China with no gain in security
In May 2001, the new US president told an interviewer that the United States was obligated to go to war with China if it attacked Taiwan. The United States would do “whatever it took” to defend the island, George W Bush vowed. Then-Senator Joe Biden was not impressed....
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.” CBS News reported the White House said after the interview U.S. policy hasn’t changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but doesn’t say whether U.S. forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack. Tension is rising following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee to avoid draft as west says Putin faces ‘major challenges’ to recruit 300,000 – live
Western officials say true target could be higher but significant hurdles remain to mobilise stated target of 300,000
