AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a disappointing 41-12 loss to Penn State last weekend, the Auburn Tigers (2-1) open SEC play this weekend with the Missouri Tigers (2-1) coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium for an 11 a.m. start on ESPN. With starting quarterback T.J. Finley expected to be out for a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, Auburn will likely turn to Oregon transfer Robby Ashford in a starting role with true freshman Holden Geriner a possibility to get some snaps against Missouri on Saturday as well.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO