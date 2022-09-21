Read full article on original website
Related
SEC Round-Up: Who Can Beat the Tide?
Players paying Players at Alabama, Auburn pays high price for finer things, Harsin may have lied, Kiffin still can't decide, the mystery of Carolina's Jaheim Bell, and much more
NFL・
LSU Football Releases 2023 Schedule
Tigers will be on the road for four of their first six games, face Florida in Week 11
College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
Five Most Important SEC Games for Auburn in 2023
Which SEC games are you looking forward to in 2023?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SEC Football: Best and worst performances for each SEC team
There has been enough football this season, we can begin measuring the Alabama Crimson Tide against the performances of other SEC football teams. After week three, every SEC team, except one, has played three games. Vanderbilt, having played in week zero, has played four games. Almost half the conference, Arkansas,...
SEC Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions
The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 4 of the college football season.
LSU Football Schedule Update: TV and Kick-off Times Announced
LSU and Auburn get primetime TV slot, matchup set to be aired on ESPN
ESPN
No. 2 Alabama set to host Vanderbilt in SEC opener
Vanderbilt (3-1) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Alabama by 40 1/2 . Series record: Alabama leads 62-18-4. The Commodores, who have already topped the win total from Clark Lea's first season, are trying to snap a 22-game losing streak to Alabama and a 21-game skid against league opponents. The Crimson Tide want to emerge unscathed and healthy heading into a brutal stretch of games with No. 10 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
2 Minute Drill: Keys for Auburn as Tigers prepare for SEC opener
AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a disappointing 41-12 loss to Penn State last weekend, the Auburn Tigers (2-1) open SEC play this weekend with the Missouri Tigers (2-1) coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium for an 11 a.m. start on ESPN. With starting quarterback T.J. Finley expected to be out for a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, Auburn will likely turn to Oregon transfer Robby Ashford in a starting role with true freshman Holden Geriner a possibility to get some snaps against Missouri on Saturday as well.
SEC Announces TV Schedule for 2022-23 Men's Basketball Season; 18 Alabama Games
The Crimson Tide's conference games will be on CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0