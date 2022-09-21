ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

All Hogs

SEC Round-Up: Who Can Beat the Tide?

Players paying Players at Alabama, Auburn pays high price for finer things, Harsin may have lied, Kiffin still can't decide, the mystery of Carolina's Jaheim Bell, and much more
FanSided

SEC Football: Best and worst performances for each SEC team

There has been enough football this season, we can begin measuring the Alabama Crimson Tide against the performances of other SEC football teams. After week three, every SEC team, except one, has played three games. Vanderbilt, having played in week zero, has played four games. Almost half the conference, Arkansas,...
ESPN

No. 2 Alabama set to host Vanderbilt in SEC opener

Vanderbilt (3-1) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Alabama by 40 1/2 . Series record: Alabama leads 62-18-4. The Commodores, who have already topped the win total from Clark Lea's first season, are trying to snap a 22-game losing streak to Alabama and a 21-game skid against league opponents. The Crimson Tide want to emerge unscathed and healthy heading into a brutal stretch of games with No. 10 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee.
247Sports

2 Minute Drill: Keys for Auburn as Tigers prepare for SEC opener

AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a disappointing 41-12 loss to Penn State last weekend, the Auburn Tigers (2-1) open SEC play this weekend with the Missouri Tigers (2-1) coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium for an 11 a.m. start on ESPN. With starting quarterback T.J. Finley expected to be out for a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, Auburn will likely turn to Oregon transfer Robby Ashford in a starting role with true freshman Holden Geriner a possibility to get some snaps against Missouri on Saturday as well.
