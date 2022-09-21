Rye Boys Varsity Soccer was tolled by Nyack Tuesday, dropping the home game 4-3 on Tuesday. “All of our goals were works of beauty,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Tommy Broderick’s authoritative finish with his left foot put us up 1-0 and as I told the guys at halftime, the sequence that led to goal #2 was perhaps the nicest I’ve ever seen at this field. Henry Field capped it off with a magnificent curling left footed finish into the side netting. The third goal, which started when Max van der Voort played a simple pass to Patrick Quinn and Quinn then played it over the opponent’s backline, was finished off by Tommy for his 10th goal of the season.”

