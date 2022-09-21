Read full article on original website
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball Goes Over Edgemont
Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball went over Edgemont Thursday, winning 3-0. “Ella Erickson had 39 assists,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. “Leyla Murati led the offense with 18 kills and 7 digs on defense. Isabel Hurley had 9 kills with 3 ace serves; Ava Hoogstra and Ashley Kessner each had 6 kills.”
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Soccer Tolled by Nyack in OT
Rye Boys Varsity Soccer was tolled by Nyack Tuesday, dropping the home game 4-3 on Tuesday. “All of our goals were works of beauty,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Tommy Broderick’s authoritative finish with his left foot put us up 1-0 and as I told the guys at halftime, the sequence that led to goal #2 was perhaps the nicest I’ve ever seen at this field. Henry Field capped it off with a magnificent curling left footed finish into the side netting. The third goal, which started when Max van der Voort played a simple pass to Patrick Quinn and Quinn then played it over the opponent’s backline, was finished off by Tommy for his 10th goal of the season.”
myrye.com
The OG on Rye Football: Garnets Host Nyack Red Hawks @ Nugent Stadium Friday, September 23rd @ 7pm
Rye Garnets battle the Nyack Red Hawks @ Nugent Stadium on Friday, September 23rd at 7:00pm – watch it live. NYACK RED HAWKS @ RYE GARNETS – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 @ 7:00PM @ NUGENT STADIUM. People ask the Old Garnet many questions about Rye Garnet football lore. This...
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Sends Byram Upriver
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey sent Byram upriver on Wednesday with a commanding 9-0 win away. “We played a great game against Byram today,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Kelly Vegliante. “I was able to get all of my players in and we used the second half to work on our possession game.”
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Swimming Flooded by Suffern
Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving was flooded by Suffern on Monday, washed ashore 98-86. But the Garnets still produced a few whitecaps. “Rye Middle School 8th grade diver Kaitlyn Bentley had an amazing dive meet tonight,” said Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving Coach Katie Konopka. “She won the diving competition and qualified for the diving sectional championship meet with her score of 180.00. She also swam breaststroke in the 200 Medley Relay.”
rpiathletics.com
Baum Named Head Strength & Conditioning Coach
TROY, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) strength and conditioning program is being led by Jordan Baum, who was recently hired as the head coach, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Lee McElroy has announced. A native of Suffern, N.Y., Baum has extensive experience both collegiately...
Mount Vernon Man Wins '$1,000 A Week' CASH4LIFE Prize
A Westchester County resident claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Shawn Grey, of Mount Vernon, won his CASH4LIFE second prize from the drawing held on Saturday, June 25, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Sept. 22. The winning numbers for the drawing were 03 46 49 55...
AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.
examiner-plus.com
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
462 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 - $360,000
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — A property at 462 Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls is listed at $360,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
warwickadvertiser.com
Stylish home with land, pool and sporting opportunities, near town life too
Warwick. A three-bedroom, two bath house on an acre of land near lake, mountains and village activity.
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
myrye.com
westchesterfamily.com
Where to Get Apple Cider Donuts in Westchester
We love this time of year. From fall events to apple picking to visits to pumpkin patches, there’s tons of ways to enjoy this season with your family. In between fall events, make sure to drop by a local Westchester farm to get a quintessential fall treat: apple cider donuts! Many local farms in Westchester offer these fresh-baked delicious treats that you can pair with a warm or cold cup of cider. Enjoy!
newyorkalmanack.com
Burgess Meredith & Rockland County History
On the September 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History, we turned our attention to the life and legacy of the actor Burgess Meredith, who lived in the village of Pomona, in Ramapo, NY for thirty years. Meredith’s son, Jonathan Meredith, joined Clare Sheridan to share memories of his father,...
boozyburbs.com
Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location
Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
noambramson.org
Modera New Rochelle Opens
Another day, another ribbon-cutting, as the pace of new investment picks up, bringing energy and vitality to our growing downtown. Yesterday, we celebrated the official opening of Modera New Rochelle, a 334-unit mid-rise apartment building on Centre Avenue that is already attracting rave reviews from residents. It’s a great new addition to our city and a taste of more to come. This press release has all the details.
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
Suffern HS students unveil peace pole at school
Students in Suffern celebrated the International Day Of Peace with a new tribute that's going to be around for years to come.
