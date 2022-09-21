ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Girls Varsity Volleyball Goes Over Edgemont

Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball went over Edgemont Thursday, winning 3-0. “Ella Erickson had 39 assists,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. “Leyla Murati led the offense with 18 kills and 7 digs on defense. Isabel Hurley had 9 kills with 3 ace serves; Ava Hoogstra and Ashley Kessner each had 6 kills.”
RYE, NY
Boys Varsity Soccer Tolled by Nyack in OT

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer was tolled by Nyack Tuesday, dropping the home game 4-3 on Tuesday. “All of our goals were works of beauty,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Tommy Broderick’s authoritative finish with his left foot put us up 1-0 and as I told the guys at halftime, the sequence that led to goal #2 was perhaps the nicest I’ve ever seen at this field. Henry Field capped it off with a magnificent curling left footed finish into the side netting. The third goal, which started when Max van der Voort played a simple pass to Patrick Quinn and Quinn then played it over the opponent’s backline, was finished off by Tommy for his 10th goal of the season.”
RYE, NY
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Sends Byram Upriver

Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey sent Byram upriver on Wednesday with a commanding 9-0 win away. “We played a great game against Byram today,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Kelly Vegliante. “I was able to get all of my players in and we used the second half to work on our possession game.”
RYE, NY
Rye, NY
Rye, NY
Girls Varsity Swimming Flooded by Suffern

Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving was flooded by Suffern on Monday, washed ashore 98-86. But the Garnets still produced a few whitecaps. “Rye Middle School 8th grade diver Kaitlyn Bentley had an amazing dive meet tonight,” said Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving Coach Katie Konopka. “She won the diving competition and qualified for the diving sectional championship meet with her score of 180.00. She also swam breaststroke in the 200 Medley Relay.”
RYE, NY
Baum Named Head Strength & Conditioning Coach

TROY, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) strength and conditioning program is being led by Jordan Baum, who was recently hired as the head coach, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Lee McElroy has announced. A native of Suffern, N.Y., Baum has extensive experience both collegiately...
RENSSELAER, NY
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
A lot of folks must have made stay-in-shape new year's resolutions because the Rye YMCA was packed this morning. It must be good for...
RYE, NY
Where to Get Apple Cider Donuts in Westchester

We love this time of year. From fall events to apple picking to visits to pumpkin patches, there’s tons of ways to enjoy this season with your family. In between fall events, make sure to drop by a local Westchester farm to get a quintessential fall treat: apple cider donuts! Many local farms in Westchester offer these fresh-baked delicious treats that you can pair with a warm or cold cup of cider. Enjoy!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Burgess Meredith & Rockland County History

On the September 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History, we turned our attention to the life and legacy of the actor Burgess Meredith, who lived in the village of Pomona, in Ramapo, NY for thirty years. Meredith’s son, Jonathan Meredith, joined Clare Sheridan to share memories of his father,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location

Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Modera New Rochelle Opens

Another day, another ribbon-cutting, as the pace of new investment picks up, bringing energy and vitality to our growing downtown. Yesterday, we celebrated the official opening of Modera New Rochelle, a 334-unit mid-rise apartment building on Centre Avenue that is already attracting rave reviews from residents. It’s a great new addition to our city and a taste of more to come. This press release has all the details.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

