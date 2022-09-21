ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Food & Wine

The Vegan Hood Chefs Serve Up Sucka-Free Cuisine in San Francisco

"'Cause we kick much ass at the Sucka Free Club." I was born in San Francisco in the summer of 1994, the same year that San Francisco musician Rappin' 4-Tay released his song "Playaz Club." This particular lyric became an underground anthem and rallying cry for longterm San Francisco residents who watched their streets and communities gnawed away by gentrification. Flash forward 28 years later and The Vegan Hood Chefs' Sucka-Free Salad — a beautiful medley of perfectly crispy fried oyster mushrooms, ripe avocado, zesty pickled onion, and creamy aioli with garlic and chives — stands center stage on their menu. It's a daily reminder for the truck's chef-owners, Rheema Calloway and Ronnishia Johnson, of what their city and true cooking are all about.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
BENICIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Sourdough Bread#Bakery#Rize#Commercial Kitchen#Bread Pan#Food Drink#San Francisco Chronicle#K Pop#Cardi B#Trivedi Grenier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy