Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
2 San Francisco pizzerias ranked as best in the world in new list
Two San Francisco pizzerias have been added to the list of the best pizzerias in the world. The annual 50 Top Pizza World list includes establishments in Italy, New York, France, among others.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
Food & Wine
The Vegan Hood Chefs Serve Up Sucka-Free Cuisine in San Francisco
"'Cause we kick much ass at the Sucka Free Club." I was born in San Francisco in the summer of 1994, the same year that San Francisco musician Rappin' 4-Tay released his song "Playaz Club." This particular lyric became an underground anthem and rallying cry for longterm San Francisco residents who watched their streets and communities gnawed away by gentrification. Flash forward 28 years later and The Vegan Hood Chefs' Sucka-Free Salad — a beautiful medley of perfectly crispy fried oyster mushrooms, ripe avocado, zesty pickled onion, and creamy aioli with garlic and chives — stands center stage on their menu. It's a daily reminder for the truck's chef-owners, Rheema Calloway and Ronnishia Johnson, of what their city and true cooking are all about.
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
The Century-Old Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill Has Closed, Owners In Default
The Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill, which most recently had been rebranded as the Huntington again after spending four years as the Scarlet Huntington Hotel, is now closed until further notice along with its longtime restaurant, Big 4. The reason appears to be financial, and likely a hangover from the...
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
After sad closure, ex-employees of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe plan to reopen the Emeryville diner
Three former employees will take over ownership of the 20-year-old diner.
KTVU FOX 2
Dreamforce day 2 ends with Red Hot Chili Peppers, providing boost to city tourism
Dreamforce generates major revenue for San Francisco, Red Hot Chili Peppers perform. Day 2 of the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco closed out with a live performance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Local businesses were pleased the Salesforce event is already generating millions of dollars in revenue for the city.
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
San Francisco residents, tourists already seem sick of Dreamforce
A healthy chunk of people in San Francisco seem less than enamored by Dreamforce.
sfstandard.com
Marc Benioff Calls To ‘Restructure’ SF Downtown, Adding More Housing
The walk up to the Moscone Center on Day 1 of Dreamforce had a sentimental air, with winding registration lines of techies in Allbirds or t-shirts advertising their favorite enterprise software under Patagonia vests. The city itself seemed ready for the show. Smiling crossing guards directed traffic overflow in SoMa...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Grapples With Influx of Asylum-Seekers: ‘It’s Never Been This Busy’
Their days start around sunup, in a cramped room with an expansive view of the Bay. Vanessa Puris, 37, and husband Cesar Pisfil, 32, crammed their entire lives into the small space after fleeing shakedowns from a deadly gang in Peru, they said. Since arriving in San Francisco in mid-July,...
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
7x7.com
Video House Tour: Sea Cliff manse with private beach access and pool asks $32M
If you found yourself admiring the White House decor during the Obama reign, you'll appreciate this home once owned by Michael Taylor, who led the charge for the former president's residence interiors. The sprawling home is perched on the bluffs of Seacliff with 104 feet of unobstructed views of the...
SFist
Smattering of Illegal Vending Slowly Returning to 24th and Mission — Including $5 Steaks?
The initial success of the vendor permitting system felt a little fragile, and while illegal vendors are only returning in small numbers, a few are testing the boundaries and encountering little blowback. The relatively recent transformation of the 24th and Mission Street BART station plaza into a rampant illegal vending...
Gap makes mass layoffs in San Francisco, New York and Asia
Global clothing titan Gap is laying off 500 employees, the company confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday.
