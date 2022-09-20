ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biglaw May See ‘Targeted Firings’ Instead Of Mass Layoffs

Historically, in weaker economies, firms have had cover to counsel out of the firm people who have been underperforming relative to expectations. Usually the worst offenders go first, with firms working their way up from the bottom, starting with those who have been weak performers over a number of years.
A Letter To A New Associate: 2022 Edition

It’s September, and the signs of autumn are here. Kids are back in school, pumpkin spice is back on the menu at Starbucks, and the latest crop of first-year associates are showing up for work at law firms across the country. And it’s to those new attorneys that this column is most directed.
Outside Counsel Need Support Too

As in-house counsel, I am often asked what outside counsel could do better as service partners. While I have many opinions on that, this post is a bit different. It is about what we, as in-house counsel, could do to help our outside counsel. With the insight of one of...
Use Your Superpower In Your Legal Career

In this episode, I welcome Shana Simmons, General Counsel at Everlaw, to talk about how her career in the world of law started. Shana leads the legal department and is responsible for all legal, regulatory, privacy, risk and compliance, and governance issues around the company. She describes the transition from working as the Head of Google’s Cloud Go-To-Market Legal team to being a General Counsel. Additionally, Shana talks about how their own practice ensures that the culture at their workplace is inviting to people of all backgrounds and colors.
At The Pinnacle Of The Profession: Latinos And Latinas Making Strides In Am Law Firm Leadership

Last week marked the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which extends from September 15 to October 15. Now is the perfect time to discuss the contributions of Latinos and Latinas in Biglaw and, in particular, to highlight our community’s representation in top Am Law firm leadership roles. As a Cuban-American, this is a topic close to my heart. Undoubtedly there is still much room for improvement, but the good news is that we increasingly have reason to celebrate!
In-House Counsel Need Leaders Who Value Their Mental Health

If you want people to take care of themselves and you’re not taking care of yourself, then they’re going to be afraid to. You can’t tell people, ‘Take your vacation, turn your phone off, you don’t have to be here every day of the week’ if you’re doing all those things. They’re going to feel like they have to do all those things.
