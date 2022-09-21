Read full article on original website
Kent Panther Lake Library reopening date remains unknown
A reopening date for the Kent Panther Lake Library remains unknown nearly five months after a vehicle crashed into the building. “The reopening date is still unknown,” said Sarah Thomas, public relations specialist for the King County Library System, in a Sept. 21 email. The impact of the vehicle...
Betting, purses up at Emerald Downs in 2022 compared to 2021
Betting at Emerald Downs in Auburn jumped 4% in 2022 from 2021 with a total season handle of $67.7 million. Purse money paid out also increased as Emerald Downs wrapped up its 27th season of live racing Sunday, Sept. 18. The average daily handle of $1.3 million was down 2%...
Renton man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of explosive devices
A 34-year-old Renton man pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 22 in U.S. District Court in Seattle in connection with the plot to burn the Seattle Police Officers Guild building in downtown Seattle. According to the plea agreement to unlawful possession of destructive devices, Justin Christopher Moore admits he made and carried...
Mayors, legislators, county officials pen letter against a large airport near Enumclaw
A broad coalition of city, county and state representatives have signed a joint letter urging commissioners studying state airport needs to drop the hypothetical “East King County” site from their considerations. The letter is signed by the mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Covington, Enumclaw, Maple Valley, all three...
Kent School District looking to hire bus drivers for 2022-2023
The Kent School District (KSD) is looking to hire about 10 to 15 more bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. The district’s Transportation Team will have an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Transportation Building, 25403 SE 253rd Pl. The Transportation Team will answer questions and conduct bus driver interviews for any interested candidates.
Auburn woman arrested as suspect in fatal hit-and-run
A judge found probable cause for DUI and vehicular homicide charges for a 52-year-old Auburn woman arrested in connection with a Sept. 15 hit-and-run in Auburn. The statement of probable cause written by Auburn Police Officer Bryce Barager, who investigated the incident, offers more details into the crash at approximately 9:15 p.m., when an adult male motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South.
