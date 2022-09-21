A judge found probable cause for DUI and vehicular homicide charges for a 52-year-old Auburn woman arrested in connection with a Sept. 15 hit-and-run in Auburn. The statement of probable cause written by Auburn Police Officer Bryce Barager, who investigated the incident, offers more details into the crash at approximately 9:15 p.m., when an adult male motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South.

AUBURN, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO