KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died after being hit multiple times by vehicles on Sept. 16. in northwest Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway...
L.A. Weekly
Princedeep Joshan, Rajwinder Joshan, Balwinder Joshan and Rohundeep Joshan Injured in DUI Crash on Old River Road [Bakersfield, CA]
4 Hospitalized after Fiery DUI Accident near Taft Highway. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway, per initial reports. According to reports, a driver who officers suspected of driving under the influence slammed into the Joshan residence, causing the house to go up in flames.
Bakersfield Now
2 suspects sought, stole merchandise at Ross Dress for Less: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and finding two suspects involved in multiple thefts at a department store in southwest Bakersfield. The incident happened Aug. 24 at Ross Dress for Less, located at 3761 Ming Avenue when two...
Bakersfield Now
Police arrest 3 in Delano chop shop finding
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department arrested three men last week on charges relating to stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a Facebook post by the department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a home in the 100...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
1 arrested during traffic stop turned suspected meth bust: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual who allegedly had 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Michael Strickland, 43, near Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After a search of Strickland’s vehicle deputies found a vial […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County is set to have more electric vehicle charging stations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Monday, the federally approved plan National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) will allow the state of California to install millions of electric vehicle charging stations. Kern County is one of the many places you can expect to see this change. Jimmy O’Dea, Assistant Deputy Director...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officer charged with vandalism by damaging evidence takes plea deal
A Bakersfield Police Department officer entered into a plea deal Thursday after he was charged with vandalism for destroying evidence earlier this year during a collision investigation in downtown Bakersfield. Riverside-based attorney Kasey Castillo entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism less than $400 on...
L.A. Weekly
Bly Dion Brown Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Stockdale Highway [Bakersfield, CA]
45-Year-Old Motorcyclist Bly Dion Brown Killed after Crashing into Vehicle. The crash happened on September 17th, at around 9:00 p.m., near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road. According to reports, Brown was riding a motorcycle in the area, when he failed to stop at a red light. As...
KGET 17
1 dead after hit and run in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead. CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 westbound lane of Roberts Lane, according to CHP.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Missing teen boy with autism, last seen in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding an missing 17-year-old boy, considered at-risk. Abel Ortega was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive and Hurrle Avenue in Oildale. He's considered at-risk due to being diagnosed autistic, with a mental capacity of a 4 to 6-year-old, according to police.
Taft Midway Driller
Update: Police continue investigation into beating at Fastrip
Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an attack on a man in front of Fastrip last week. Police said they have no comment on the investigation at this time. So far, one person has been charged. Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, was arrested at the scene and later released...
Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
60-year-old on a bike arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old woman described by police as operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner was arrested after officers say she was found with methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to the Porterville Police Department, Yolanda Hernandez was seen on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue […]
Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD, to host annual event, Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County ranks worse in the state for driving under the influence crashes, with more than 11 DUI daily arrests, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. To help reduce the number of drunk and drugged driving calls, and bring awareness to a prominent...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 58 [Kern County, CA]
Truck Collision near Keene Resulted in Serious Injuries. Kern County firefighters responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m., east of Keene. According to the report, the collision involves three semi-trailer trucks. Responding officials found the cab of one of the trucks crashed into a trailer of another. In addition, rescuers...
Taft Midway Driller
Man arrested for thefts in Lost Hills, Buttonwillow
On the evening of Sept. 9 a farming company in Lost Hills reported one of its water pumps was damaged, and stripped of copper wire, the Kern County Sheriff said. The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras, stole approximately 150 feet of copper wire during the incident, causing about $15,000 in damage. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Efrain Briones, 37 from Lost Hills.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Keene (Keene, CA)
According to the Kern County Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Keene on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
