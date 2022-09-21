Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Steele declines invitation to Grand Island mayoral debate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Election day nears but Grand Island voters will not have another opportunity to hear the candidates for mayor debate. Mayor Roger Steele has declined an invitation to take part in a forum hosted by Leadership Tomorrow and NTV. Roger Steele was elected Grand island mayor...
NebraskaTV
Political subdivisions with high tax requests will now hear from property owners annually
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — All counties in the state are now required to send out postcards due to legislative bills that were passed by the Nebraska Legislature during their 107th Session (2021-2022) - specifically, LB644 as amended by LB927. The postcard is triggered by the tax requests of certain...
NebraskaTV
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
NebraskaTV
Phelps County holds annual farm and animal safety workshops
HOLDREGE, NEB. — Central Nebraska students getting a break from the books to learn hands-on farm safety at the annual Phelps County Ag Farm Safety event. The event on Wednesday featured workshops covering topics like large and small animal safety, tractor safety and combine safety. Harvest is here, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
University of Nebraska Board of Regents to meet about multimedia rights agreement
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is set to meet about a multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports Properties, LLC. If approved, the 15-year, exclusive agreement with Playfly would begin Oct. 1 and run through June 30, 2038. The proposed deal is worth $300 million,...
NebraskaTV
Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Salvation Army in Grand Island has temporarily ended its services for the shelter. The food pantry and kitchen are still available to those who need the resources, but those looking to have a warm place to stay will have to find another facility for the time being.
NebraskaTV
Heartland United Way celebrates 75 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For 75 years, the Grand Island area has stood united, but the last few years have been some of the most challenging. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele issued a proclamation in honor of the Heartland United Way. The organization has raised tens of millions going...
NebraskaTV
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Victims involved in deadly crash near Central City identified
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — The names of the two people involved in a deadly crash near Central City have been released. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 14 and L Road, just south of Central City. A preliminary investigation determined a SUV...
NebraskaTV
Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
NebraskaTV
York Police investigating meat trailer theft
YORK, Neb. — More meat trailer thefts have hit central Nebraska. The York Police Department says it is investigating the theft of approximately 37,000 pounds of meat from a semi-trailer in the 3500 block of South Lincoln Avenue between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 17. York Police say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island teen referred for charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
MINDEN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been referred for charges following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Minden that ended in a rollover crash. According to Grand Island Police, a little after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man reported his 14-year-old stepson stole his Ford F150 pickup from a residence in the 1200 block of Sherman Avenue and fled the scene.
NebraskaTV
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
NebraskaTV
UNL Board of Regents to vote on alcohol sales at Husker basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, September 30, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the second floor of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
NebraskaTV
Kearney teens charged in connection to fatal shooting take plea deals
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two people charged in connection to a fatal Kearney shooting have taken plea deals. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Joshua Morris, and Mariah Chamberlin, both 19 of Kearney, each pled no contest Tuesday to one count of possession of more than a pound of marijuana. In exchange for their pleas, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession or receiving a stolen firearm and distribution of an exceptionally hazardous drug.
NebraskaTV
Keeping your pet safe if a fire occurs
KEARNEY, Neb. — In the event of a fire, the number one rule is to get yourself out first before your pets. “If you can pick them up and carry them, that’s a great way to go. Always have a leash nearby, that’s handy. Make sure their collar is tight enough. If you have a leash that kind of slips around their neck, some way to kind of get and pull. You want to get them out but the main thing is you want to get yourself out first. If you can get your pet out, that’d be great," said Dr. Don Stukey, a veterinarian with West Villa Animal Hospital.
NebraskaTV
Koponi Vanilla is serving up more than aroma and flavor
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — A central Nebraska business is bringing a familiar aroma to Grand Island all the way from Africa. "I still feel like I'm dreaming," said Fouad Mhadji, founder of Koponi Vanilla. Mhadji is bringing more than flavor to your kitchen shelf. “There is no vanilla manufacturer...
NebraskaTV
One died, another suffered life-threatening injuries following crash near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — One person is dead, and another suffered life-threatening injuries, following a crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 14 and L Road. A preliminary investigation determined...
Comments / 0