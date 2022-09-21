Read full article on original website
Update on I-40 Crash and Shooting
The N.C. Department of Public Safety has released more information on a suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting and kidnapping in Burke County on Tuesday morning. 45 year old Keisha Michelle Brown, of Villa Rica, Georgia is accused of crashing into several people along Interstate 40, kidnapping another driver at gunpoint, then firing shots at a state trooper. Pending release from a medical facility, Brown will be served with warrants for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree attempted murder.
Christine Duvall Honeycutt
Christine Duvall Honeycutt, age 88, of White Oak Rd., Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord, September 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Mitchell County, NC and a daughter of the late Willard and Mary Hassie Hoilman Duvall. Christine was a woman...
Dwayne “Hollywood” Lee Wilson
Dwayne “Hollywood” Lee Wilson, age 62 of Burnsville, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of Johnnie Wilson Jr. and late wife, Barbara Wacker Wilson. Dwayne was a veteran of the 82nd Airborne division...
Appalachian Playwrights Wanted
Are you an Appalachian Playwright? Parkway Playhouse is excited to announce that their application is open for their first ever Appalachian Playwriting Festival. Submit your script today! Appalachia is defined as a cultural region in the Eastern United States that stretches from the southern tier of New York State to northern Alabama and Georgia. It’s an area rich in tradition, ideals, and culture. The Appalachian Playwriting Festival is a celebration of Appalachian Culture. It is a preservation of the stories, people and traditions that make our community so wonderful. This festival is an opportunity for Parkway Playhouse to give back by offering a microphone to those voices telling the stories of our home and heart. Submitted plays by Appalachian playwrights will be read by a committee of local community members and theater industry professionals, and the favorite select handful will be given staged readings. These previously unpublished works will all celebrate Appalachian Culture. The readings will be adjudicated and the winning script will be fully produced on Parkway’s stage in 2024. Appalachian stories deserve to be told and they’re so excited to provide this opportunity for those with stories to tell. Script applications are due on November 1, 2022. Parkway Playhouse’s Appalachian Playwriting Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2023 at Parkway Playhouse. Find out more and submit your script at www.parkwayplayhouse.com. Parkway Playhouse is a professional theater company located in Burnsville, NC located at 202 Green Mountain Drive, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714. The oldest continually operating theater in North Carolina, they are celebrating its 75th season this year. Parkway Playhouse offers something for everyone including shows, classes, community events, and more! To find out more about Parkway Playhouse, please visit www.parkwayplayhouse.com.
Found: Black and Tan Mixed Breed Dog
A dog has been found in Micaville. He’s a black and tan medium-large breed mixed breed: possibly doberman/hound mix with flop ears and a stub-tail. Been in Micaville are for four days. Really good sweet dog. Call 284-0264.
