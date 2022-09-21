Are you an Appalachian Playwright? Parkway Playhouse is excited to announce that their application is open for their first ever Appalachian Playwriting Festival. Submit your script today! Appalachia is defined as a cultural region in the Eastern United States that stretches from the southern tier of New York State to northern Alabama and Georgia. It’s an area rich in tradition, ideals, and culture. The Appalachian Playwriting Festival is a celebration of Appalachian Culture. It is a preservation of the stories, people and traditions that make our community so wonderful. This festival is an opportunity for Parkway Playhouse to give back by offering a microphone to those voices telling the stories of our home and heart. Submitted plays by Appalachian playwrights will be read by a committee of local community members and theater industry professionals, and the favorite select handful will be given staged readings. These previously unpublished works will all celebrate Appalachian Culture. The readings will be adjudicated and the winning script will be fully produced on Parkway’s stage in 2024. Appalachian stories deserve to be told and they’re so excited to provide this opportunity for those with stories to tell. Script applications are due on November 1, 2022. Parkway Playhouse’s Appalachian Playwriting Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2023 at Parkway Playhouse. Find out more and submit your script at www.parkwayplayhouse.com. Parkway Playhouse is a professional theater company located in Burnsville, NC located at 202 Green Mountain Drive, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714. The oldest continually operating theater in North Carolina, they are celebrating its 75th season this year. Parkway Playhouse offers something for everyone including shows, classes, community events, and more! To find out more about Parkway Playhouse, please visit www.parkwayplayhouse.com.

