UFC

mmanews.com

McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up

Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC
The Spun

Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News

Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
WWE
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
WWE
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Golden Gloves Boxing Champion Isiah Jones Reportedly Shot And Killed By His Brother Following Argument

Isiah Jones, a 28-year-old boxer from Detroit, Michigan was reportedly shot and killed by his brother following an argument on Monday per Jones’ trainer Roshawn Jones. Originally reported by The Ring, Jones’ trainer, who is not related, confirmed that the Golden Gloves champion was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. An official report from the Detroit Police Department reported that a 28-year-old man with the same name was fatally shot by a relative at 6:26 p.m. on Monday. No other information was provided at the time.
DETROIT, MI
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tom Hardy submits opponent during Jiu-Jitsu tournament before going on to win gold

Tom Hardy stunned spectators by submitting his opponent in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition before going on to win gold.The actor, 45, dressed in blue robes, secretly entered the event in Milton Keynes on Saturday, 17 September.Mr Hardy hooked his arm around his opponent’s neck and was declared winner by submission within just 20 seconds.Event sponsor Sean Rosborough said organisers kept Mr Hardy’s appearance under wraps.“He was brilliant. A lot of people were asking for photos, and coming up to him, and he had no problem with that all,” he added.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Culture secretary hints at scrapping BBC license feePiers Morgan defends Holly and Phil over ‘ridiculous’ queue jumping controversyYoung polar bears explore arctic together after forming ‘remarkable’ friendship
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury

Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley questions Khamzat Chimaev’s last two weigh-ins: ‘He’s not gonna make 170’

Khamzat Chimaev will have a lot to prove in his next time out. UFC 279 saw an unprecedented last-minute shuffling of its final three bouts after the undefeated “Borz” missed weight by a whopping seven and a half pounds on weigh-in day. Chimaev’s unprofessionalism led to him being pulled from his main event matchup opposite Nate Diaz and slotted in the co-main event against Kevin Holland.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
UFC

