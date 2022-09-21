Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. dominates at DWCS 55, dazzles MMA world for UFC contract
Raul Rosas Jr. left the MMA world in awe, and it got him a UFC contract. The 17-year-old bantamweight dominated his opponent Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55, which took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rosas (6-0) dominated Gutierrez (7-2) to...
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
Best photos: Raul Rosas Jr. earns UFC contract at Dana White's Contender Series 55
Check out these photos from 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.’s dominant unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Hedges, UFC)
Golden Gloves Boxing Champion Isiah Jones Reportedly Shot And Killed By His Brother Following Argument
Isiah Jones, a 28-year-old boxer from Detroit, Michigan was reportedly shot and killed by his brother following an argument on Monday per Jones’ trainer Roshawn Jones. Originally reported by The Ring, Jones’ trainer, who is not related, confirmed that the Golden Gloves champion was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. An official report from the Detroit Police Department reported that a 28-year-old man with the same name was fatally shot by a relative at 6:26 p.m. on Monday. No other information was provided at the time.
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Tom Hardy submits opponent during Jiu-Jitsu tournament before going on to win gold
Tom Hardy stunned spectators by submitting his opponent in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition before going on to win gold.The actor, 45, dressed in blue robes, secretly entered the event in Milton Keynes on Saturday, 17 September.Mr Hardy hooked his arm around his opponent’s neck and was declared winner by submission within just 20 seconds.Event sponsor Sean Rosborough said organisers kept Mr Hardy’s appearance under wraps.“He was brilliant. A lot of people were asking for photos, and coming up to him, and he had no problem with that all,” he added.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Culture secretary hints at scrapping BBC license feePiers Morgan defends Holly and Phil over ‘ridiculous’ queue jumping controversyYoung polar bears explore arctic together after forming ‘remarkable’ friendship
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
DWCS 55 winner Brunno Ferreira eyes UFC 283 card in Brazil but ready to fight before
LAS VEGAS – Brunno Ferreira spoke to the media after inking a UFC deal at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. Ferreira (9-0) needed just 95 seconds to dispatch Leon Aliu in the featured bout of Dana White’s Contender Series 55 on Tuesday. The Brazilian is ready for a quick turnaround and likes the idea of debuting at home on the UFC 283 card in Rio.
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley questions Khamzat Chimaev’s last two weigh-ins: ‘He’s not gonna make 170’
Khamzat Chimaev will have a lot to prove in his next time out. UFC 279 saw an unprecedented last-minute shuffling of its final three bouts after the undefeated “Borz” missed weight by a whopping seven and a half pounds on weigh-in day. Chimaev’s unprofessionalism led to him being pulled from his main event matchup opposite Nate Diaz and slotted in the co-main event against Kevin Holland.
Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show
Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Rivalry With Conor McGregor and UFC 229 Aftermath; ‘I Have to Bite His Heart’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and co-host Henry Cejudo on Tyson’s podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson‘ to discuss some of the events throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. Of course, you can’t talk about...
