Read full article on original website
Edward Morton
2d ago
He deliberately causes trouble and violence because he's not man enough to control himself. Hopefully no slap on the wrist, especially because he is a repeat offender.
Reply(1)
3
Dusty243
2d ago
He needs to be locked up forever. It's not the first time he's did this and this time he killed someone just because of his road rage.
Reply
2
Related
Cyclist fatally struck by car in Harriman
A woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Harriman.
wvlt.tv
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers responded Tuesday to the Emory Center children’s hospital to find two people-Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox-in a vehicle with a child in the back seat, according to the report.
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office to increase number of deputies patrolling 'The Dragon' in October
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When fall comes to East Tennessee, it often brings visitors to a particular stretch of road nicknamed "The Dragon." This windy, hilly piece of U.S. Highway 129 is also often the site of serious crashes and incidents involving reckless driving. Since January 1, 2022, the...
wvlt.tv
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Fentanyl, guns, money seized from Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement personnel seized drugs, guns and cash from a Morristown home Friday, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies searched a home located at 4138 Sanoria Lane on Sept. 16, where Travis Crigger lived, a release stated. Once inside, they recovered five bags containing 165 grams of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, 6.27 grams of a purple powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl and a white rock substance, weighing 0.78 grams that tested positive for flurofentanyl.
wvlt.tv
Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating. An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
RELATED PEOPLE
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Two people have been charged after they led police on a chase in North Knoxville according to police.
wvlt.tv
NTSB releases report on deadly Jacksboro plane crash
Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued a hiker who was suffering from chest pains along the Appalachian Trail Tuesday. Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours...
mymix1041.com
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe
From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED
We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATE
Missing Knoxville teen found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
Jefferson City man sentenced after crash killed pregnant mom, 2-year-old
The man who was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Police release info on weekend homicide
Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead. The victim of the Sunday morning shooting was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD officers were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville named a top fall fishing destination
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
Comments / 5