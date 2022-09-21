Read full article on original website
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
Fargo Police arrest 7 for trespassing in house, set to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested 7 people, Tuesday morning, for trespassing in a house that was set to be demolished. The house is in the 200 block of 6th Ave N, just a few blocks Northeast of Downtown. Police say 6 of the 7 have no...
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
18K lost in recent grandparent scam
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident. Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
Racially-Divisive Materials Found in West Fargo, Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in West Fargo are asking for help in identifying the people responsible for littering the city’s neighborhoods with racially-divisive materials. Hundreds of small bags were found containing a postcard with language relating to the Jupiter Paulsen murder case. They were found on...
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota’s District Court
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel Wednesday afternoon in Fargo. Judge Nick Chase was seated on North Dakota’s District Court. He took time thanking those who helped him get to this point, including his family, colleagues, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Gov. Doug Burgum.
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home following fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In January 2020 a fire devastated Elim Rehab Center on University Drive in Fargo. Now, Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home. “It’s a new day and we are ready to open our doors and say ‘Welcome home,'” Fargo Elim Administrator Renee Muhonen said.
Update: Federal agents execute search warrant at south Fargo home
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo police officers assisted federal agents in the Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday on what’s being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. The operation involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. DEA spokeswoman Emily Murray...
Fargo Police SUV involved in rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A driver hit a Fargo Police car going through an intersection with its lights and sirens on. That’s according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash. The crash happened just before 3:45 pm Tuesday at the intersection of 25th St. 1st Ave. N., near Fargo Police Headquarters.
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
Fargo Police cruiser involved in accident near police station
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo police cruiser was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon, near the main entrance to the police station. The accident happened around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. An officer at the scene did not provide details on how the accident happened, but told WDAY News First that no one was injured. The police cruiser had damage to both sides of the vehicle and the driver's airbag appeared to be deployed. A dark blue minivan towed away from the scene showed significant damage to the front end. The accident caused a traffic backup at the intersection, where a police officer stood directing traffic. The scene was cleared by 4:30. An officer at the scene said a department public information officer would be providing additional information after the accident is investigated.
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
Some fear stronger restrictions for downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn expresses concern over public safety downtown, some feel the city commission is approaching issues downtown too aggressively. “We have to take back our downtown. Right now, the perception is our downtown is not safe and we have to address...
