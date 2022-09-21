ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
Chalkbeat

The teachers who quit teaching tell us why

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Sign up to receive the latest in education news straight to your inbox.As the last wave of U.S. students head back to school this month, some veteran teachers won’t be there. They hit a breaking point last year, and walked away.“The kids are wonderful and I could have possibly stayed for another year with greater support,” said Evan Gillum,...
Distractify

TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response

Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
The Center Square

Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
WTVM

Eufaula City Schools announces new athletic policies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eufaula City Schools released its new athletic policies to combat recent events locally at the school and nationally. According to school officials, to improve the safety and sportsmanship of students, parents and community members for all school-sponsored activities, the following procedure will be implemented immediately:. To...
Parents Magazine

Tips for Parents Heading into Their Child's IEP Meeting

I remember walking into my first IEP meeting for my daughter before she entered kindergarten six years ago. It was a small room filled with many unfamiliar faces around a large conference table. I took my seat feeling anxious and unsure amongst the administrators, supervisors, therapists, and teachers that sat around me.
Phys.org

When school feels 'like prison' test scores, college attendance drop

Students at high schools with prominent security measures have lower math scores, are less likely to attend college and are suspended more compared to students in schools with less surveillance, finds a new Johns Hopkins University study. The drop in average test scores and college enrollment persists even for students...
districtadministration.com

Teachers want to teach—not be “dehumanized” and “smeared”

“While they’re trying to single out our most vulnerable students, we’re rolling up our sleeves to actually solve problems and get our kids on track to succeed. While they’re tearing things down, we’re building them up, and while they’re hurling abuse, we’re healing minds.”
