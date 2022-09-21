Read full article on original website
California teachers' union 'spied' on parents who demanded the reopening of schools during the pandemic
A research assistant at the California Teachers Association dug for 'dirt' on parents who were calling for the reopening of schools during the pandemic - suspicious that they were being 'used toward a larger goal to disrupt, destabilize and 'burn down' public schools'. Ann Swinburn emailed members of a parent...
Students criticize Middletown’s hazing response as school board moves to expel another student
Middletown’s school board moved forward Tuesday night with the expulsion of an eighth student in connection with the hazing incidents on the high school football team, with students also turning out to the meeting in a show of solidarity against what they described as a lackluster response by the district on the matter.
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
Elementary School's Threatening Note to Misbehaved Students Draws Attention
"Empty threats are such a bad idea and this school is about to find out exactly why," one commenter said of the letter.
AACPS sends stern warning to students, parents amid fights at athletic events
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County is cracking down on disruptive behavior at school athletic and extracurricular events. Superintendent Mark Bedell said he's fed up with fights breaking out at his schools' athletic events. Behavior issues at sporting events is not a new concern after some issues arose...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Minnesota proposes to require teachers to use critical race theory. Here’s what parents need to know
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight a recent Minnesota proposal that would require public schools to teach toxic racialism.]. Parents are spreading “disinformation and hysteria around critical race theory,” a former teacher recently told NPR. “Teachers can barely afford the resources for their own...
Texas parent says school officials yanked trans eighth-grader out of class for questioning
A Texas parent said school officials pulled her 13-year-old transgender son out of class last week for questioning with an investigator from the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services. The state agency questioned the eighth grader, and later his mother and his father, as part of a child...
The teachers who quit teaching tell us why
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Sign up to receive the latest in education news straight to your inbox.As the last wave of U.S. students head back to school this month, some veteran teachers won’t be there. They hit a breaking point last year, and walked away.“The kids are wonderful and I could have possibly stayed for another year with greater support,” said Evan Gillum,...
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response
Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept...
In school districts that ban books, e-readers offer a workaround
Nearly 4 million public school students have been affected by the bans. PexelsTexas alone has banned 801 across 22 districts.
Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
Eufaula City Schools announces new athletic policies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eufaula City Schools released its new athletic policies to combat recent events locally at the school and nationally. According to school officials, to improve the safety and sportsmanship of students, parents and community members for all school-sponsored activities, the following procedure will be implemented immediately:. To...
Tips for Parents Heading into Their Child's IEP Meeting
I remember walking into my first IEP meeting for my daughter before she entered kindergarten six years ago. It was a small room filled with many unfamiliar faces around a large conference table. I took my seat feeling anxious and unsure amongst the administrators, supervisors, therapists, and teachers that sat around me.
When school feels 'like prison' test scores, college attendance drop
Students at high schools with prominent security measures have lower math scores, are less likely to attend college and are suspended more compared to students in schools with less surveillance, finds a new Johns Hopkins University study. The drop in average test scores and college enrollment persists even for students...
Teachers want to teach—not be “dehumanized” and “smeared”
“While they’re trying to single out our most vulnerable students, we’re rolling up our sleeves to actually solve problems and get our kids on track to succeed. While they’re tearing things down, we’re building them up, and while they’re hurling abuse, we’re healing minds.”
Following brawl, high school football resumes in Montgomery Co. under revised safety plan
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Friday should be an exciting night of high school football but instead, in Montgomery County, there is a dark cloud hovering. And starting Friday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will implement several enhanced security measures at athletic events. It was a massive brawl at...
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
