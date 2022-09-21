Read full article on original website
Letter: Haymeadow — not in limbo
After reading the Vail Daily headline in the Sept. 15 print edition characterizing Haymeadow as “in limbo,” I feel a need to clarify our intent in listing two of the five neighborhoods within Haymeadow for sale. Unfortunately, our team was not contacted to weigh in on the article...
Letter: The art of gathering
It was a magical evening. The night was the coming together of community and resort. Laughter and locals. Food and friends. The Vail Social made the “Art of Gathering” with intention and purpose: glorious and fun. Elaine Kelton. Vail.
Man of the Cliff competitions return this October
Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.
Letter: Improving transportation will support our economic vitality
Eagle County has evolved greatly in recent years. We now have a vibrant year-round community. We enjoy world-class ski resorts and other exceptional recreational opportunities that draw seasonal visitors from far and wide. All this activity supports a growing employment and tax base up and down the valley. But, as...
Letter: National monument is an important first step
I applaud the recent outpouring of support for creating the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. The monument is a good start toward protecting some of our most beautiful, but unprotected, public lands in Eagle and Summit counties. The mere fact of being “public” land does not ensure protection from development....
Robbins: The thing speaks for itself
If you are of a certain age, you may remember “Thing” from “The Addams Family.” Although Thing appeared as a disembodied arm, its precise nature was never revealed. It is unknown whether he had once been attached to a human body or whether he had originated as an independent creature.
Letter: Just because
Just because we have the right doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. Just because we can doesn’t mean we should.
Vail council to consider money for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance to approve funding for the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights. The ordinance, if approved, would authorize a supplemental budget appropriation. The ordinance will be considered at the evening...
Vail Resorts shares progress on climate goals at national climate summit in Breckenridge
BRECKENRIDGE — The second annual Climate Solutions Summit for mountain towns kicked off Tuesday in Breckenridge, with a focus on inspiring immediate action and collaboration among community and resort leaders. Dr. Michael Mann, one of the most prominent climatologists in the United States, set the tone for the conference...
Vail approves six additional unit purchases toward deed-restriction goal
The town of Vail continues to chip away at its goal to acquire 1,000 additional deed-restricted properties by 2027 — one property at a time. At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the council approved the purchase of six additional residential properties, increasing its inventory of deed-restricted properties to 1,028 in the Vail community. This number includes the 72 deed-restricted units that are currently under construction at the Residences at Main Vail Project, according to the town’s housing director George Ruther.
Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
Curious Nature: You autumn know what is happening to our leaves
A kaleidoscope of colors are about to be unlocked as we transition into autumn; ocean-blue oregon-grape at our feet, bright red thimbleberries ripe for the picking, and hillsides of golden aspens await. Where would you guess we are in our fall color spectrum? Colorado State University predicts that we are...
Edwards apartment plan in county approval process
There’s a new idea for a piece of land just west of the Gashouse restaurant in Edwards. The latest idea comes from East West Partners, which bought the property earlier this year. Earlier plans have been for a combination business and residential site, then a for-sale housing plan. The new plan, which must go through Eagle County’s approval process, calls for nothing but rental units, 275 of them, a combination of studio units and one-and two-bedroom apartments.
Vail-based investment firm hires new managing director
Manna Tree, a Vail-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, has announced that Steve Young has joined the firm as Managing Director. A respected leader in the global food and beverage industry, Young brings over 25 years of food and beverage experience, working with both large companies and small emerging brands focused on health and wellness.
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Breckenridge hosts second annual Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week, bringing mountain towns from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in our unique economic and ecological environments. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one of a few...
New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments
Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
Romer: Workforce development key to business growth
Did you know that September is Workforce Development Month? Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation declaring September as Workforce Development Month. That’s important because the key to business success, and a key focus of our local businesses, is the workforce. Our business owners and operators continue to indicate that talent pipeline development, upskilling, reskilling, and workforce development are key to their continued success in Eagle County. The attraction, retention and development of the local workforce requires a concerted community effort.
Salomone: Midge madness
Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
