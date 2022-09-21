Wisconsin Tech Month is right around the corner, and to celebrate, we’ve invited two leaders in the tech community: Nadiyah Johnson and Ben Jaurez. Nadiyah Johnson is the CEO and founder of Jet Constellations and the founder of Milky Way Tech Hub, and Ben Jaurez is the co-founder of Like|Minded and co-founder of Latinos in Tech. They have impressive resumes that prove they’re industry experts – but have they been given the same opportunities as others in the industry?

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO