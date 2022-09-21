Read full article on original website
Mark your calendars for Cheese Curd Day at Lakefront Brewery
National Cheese Curd Day is coming up on Oct. 15, and – as usual – Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., is bringing their A game. In fact, they’re giving Milwaukeeans the opportunity to celebrate the cheesiest day of the year a couple of days early. Lakefront...
It's officially time to check out Discourse Coffee's new Downtown Cafe
In August, we brought you the news that Discourse Coffee would be expanding its reach to include a new Downtown cafe at 1020 N. Broadway. Just a few weeks later, the cafe is abuzz with customers following its official opening to the public on Sunday, Sept. 18. Located adjacent to...
Dumplings & grilled cheese star in new children's books by local authors
As a dining writer, I’m always on the hunt for thoughtful gifts for the children in my life which will encourage them to branch out, try new foods and hopefully learn something along the way. Often, those gifts come in the form of books. Coincidentally, there are two such...
Brady Street Pet Parade and Art Walk set for early October
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. Calling all art and animal...
Stroll through the Racine Zoo by the light of 1,000 Jack-O'-Lanterns
This article was written in partnership with our friends at the Racine Zoo.Lions and tigers … and pumpkin masterpieces?! Yep, the Racine Zoo will soon host one of the city’s most bewitching and creative Halloween happenings. Jack-O’-Lantern Nights rolls in the Racine Zoo from Thursday, Sept. 29 through...
New organizers take Empty Bowls event to Deer District
Empty Bowls, the popular autumn event which raises funds for hunger relief, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Deer District’s open air Beer Garden, 1133 N. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. For over 20 years, Empty Bowls has attracted support...
Central Standard to halt production on Sept. 22, but you'll never guess why
Central Standard, Wisconsin’s largest distillery, has announced that it will be shutting down all production at their Milwaukee distillery on Sept. 22. But the reasoning behind the shutdown is likely not what you’d expect. Co-founders Even Hughes and Pat McQuillan are taking a break from their usual grind...
Wisconsin Tech Month is almost here
Wisconsin Tech Month is right around the corner, and to celebrate, we’ve invited two leaders in the tech community: Nadiyah Johnson and Ben Jaurez. Nadiyah Johnson is the CEO and founder of Jet Constellations and the founder of Milky Way Tech Hub, and Ben Jaurez is the co-founder of Like|Minded and co-founder of Latinos in Tech. They have impressive resumes that prove they’re industry experts – but have they been given the same opportunities as others in the industry?
