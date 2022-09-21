Read full article on original website
Related
Gas leak in Minturn closes Highway 24 Thursday morning
A Thursday morning gas leak in Minturn closed U.S. Highway 24 — Main Street — for about an hour. There were no injuries. According to Michelle Aguayo, a media relations specialist with Xcel Energy, a natural gas team was called to the site just after 9 a.m. Thursday. Aguayo wrote that the team shut off gas to the line at Toledo Avenue and Eagle Street just before 10 a.m.
Forest Service to host public meetings on thinning project
The White River National Forest is hosting two informational meetings about areas proposed for 2023 thinning projects in Eagle and Summit counties under the White River National Forest Health and Fuels Management Project. The open house meetings will be held Sept. 27 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dillon Ranger District,...
Vail approves six additional unit purchases toward deed-restriction goal
The town of Vail continues to chip away at its goal to acquire 1,000 additional deed-restricted properties by 2027 — one property at a time. At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the council approved the purchase of six additional residential properties, increasing its inventory of deed-restricted properties to 1,028 in the Vail community. This number includes the 72 deed-restricted units that are currently under construction at the Residences at Main Vail Project, according to the town’s housing director George Ruther.
Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22
Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more local road projects in CDOT update
State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Eagle County. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
Summit Daily News
Vehicle versus bicycle accident closes Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available. An accident reportedly involving a bicyclist has shut down both directions of Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the accident likely involves an accident between...
Edwards apartment plan in county approval process
There’s a new idea for a piece of land just west of the Gashouse restaurant in Edwards. The latest idea comes from East West Partners, which bought the property earlier this year. Earlier plans have been for a combination business and residential site, then a for-sale housing plan. The new plan, which must go through Eagle County’s approval process, calls for nothing but rental units, 275 of them, a combination of studio units and one-and two-bedroom apartments.
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seibert: The spirit of the 10th Mountain Division
My dad, Peter, rarely talked about the war. One winter day in 1989, he called me and asked for a ride to Camp Hale. Once there he slung a heavy pack onto his back, strapped on his skis, and set off for the Jackal Hut, all alone. Maybe he was seeking the solace of the mountains; or reliving memories of the place that seeded his destiny. I often wonder what it was like for the other hut guests when Pete Seibert joined them for the night.
I-70 ramp safety maintenance project begins Sunday
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting the evening of Sunday, Sept. 18 to update wrong-way detection systems along Interstate 70. Work will take place over a three-week period on I-70 exit ramps from the Utah state line to Silverthorne. The project will start at exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) and continue east to exit 205 (Silverthorne). Motorists should note that ramp closures will take place only at night or in the early morning hours, and only one exit ramp will be closed at a time.
Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
Summit Daily News
Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted onto shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne
A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drifted onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday. The cyclist was wearing a helmet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Symposium examines ‘water options for tomorrow’
The Vail community gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater to celebrate the life of Bob Parker, a 10th Mountain Division veteran who went on to become Vail’s first marketing specialist. “Parker lobbied for the current alignment of Interstate 70 through the Eagle River Valley and away from a...
Aspen Daily News
Human remains found near Redstone
Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
Vail council to consider money for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance to approve funding for the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights. The ordinance, if approved, would authorize a supplemental budget appropriation. The ordinance will be considered at the evening...
When it comes to bear-human conflicts, humans are the problem
Reports of bear sightings and human-bear conflicts have doubled from 2019 to this year in Eagle County. Why the problem and what can be done. At the end of every summer, we approach a period where bears are getting ready for winter hibernation and enter a phase called hyperphagia. They become exceptionally hungry and will eat just about anything that doesn’t eat them first.
Breckenridge hosts second annual Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week, bringing mountain towns from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in our unique economic and ecological environments. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one of a few...
Browning: A last best place worth preserving
I am writing on behalf of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit that works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to protect, preserve, and maintain the four federally designated Wilderness Areas in Eagle and Summit counties. In 2021, our members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours to our local Wilderness areas.
vailgov.com
Vail Police Seek Community Assistance in Damage of Park Bench
At approximately 6:31 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Vail Police were notified of a damaged park bench in Vail Village, near the intersection of Bridge Street and East Meadow Drive. The incident was captured via surveillance video and occurred shortly after midnight. The included images were taken from town surveillance.
Eagle River fishing closures modified by cooler weather
You’ve probably noticed a shift to more autumnal weather. So have fish in the Eagle River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week changed its voluntary fishing restrictions on the Eagle River. The department has removed a voluntary afternoon closure on the Eagle from Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgounds....
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0