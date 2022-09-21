Meta’s policy decisions harmed the human rights of Palestinians during Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip in May, according to a report into its content moderation practices.“Based on the data reviewed, examination of individual cases and related materials, and external stakeholder engagement, Meta’s actions in May 2021 appear to have had an adverse human rights impact on the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation, and non-discrimination, and therefore on the ability of Palestinians to share information and insights about their experiences as they occurred,” Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) wrote in its report.Arabic...

INTERNET ・ 3 HOURS AGO