Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Chick-fil-A is under fire for a tweet that social media users said called out a Twitter user’s race
A Twitter user tweeted at the fast-food chain Friday: “grilled spicy deluxe but still noooo spicy nuggets…………@ChickfilA…..”. In direct response, the official Twitter account for Chick-fil-A responded, “Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!”
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Censorship? Twitter Puts A 'Warning' on ACSH Obesity Article
There's no denying that social media platforms engage in ideologically motivated censorship. Late last year, Instagram prevented its users from tagging the highly esteemed Cochrane Collaboration in posts, allegedly because Cochrane spread COVID "misinformation." Facebook threatened to ban an agricultural scientist for correcting activist nonsense about pesticides, and prevented users from sharing information about a potential "lab-leak" origin for SARS-CoV-2, even if it came from reputable commentators and peer-reviewed journals.
Facebook and Instagram ‘violated Palestinian users’ rights by taking down posts, according to its own report
Meta’s policy decisions harmed the human rights of Palestinians during Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip in May, according to a report into its content moderation practices.“Based on the data reviewed, examination of individual cases and related materials, and external stakeholder engagement, Meta’s actions in May 2021 appear to have had an adverse human rights impact on the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation, and non-discrimination, and therefore on the ability of Palestinians to share information and insights about their experiences as they occurred,” Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) wrote in its report.Arabic...
FOXBusiness
Facebook bans ad account of conservative children's book publisher Brave Books, then reverses course
EXCLUSIVE: Conservative children's book publisher Brave Books says Facebook pulled the plug on its advertising account on Thursday with no explanation and immediately denied the publisher's appeal. The account was restored after Fox News Digital reached out to Facebook for an explanation. Brave Books said the permanent suspension of Facebook...
Gizmodo
Trump Could Be Back on Facebook as Soon as January
Donald Trump could be back to his old social media antics in just a few months. The two-year ban, barring the former poster-in-chief from Facebook, expires at the beginning of 2023. And Meta, Facebook’s parent company, hasn’t revealed whether it’ll be extending Trump’s virtual exile. “When...
Trump could be allowed BACK on Facebook in time for the 2024 election season as his account suspension expires next year
Former President Donald Trump could be allowed to return to Facebook in time for the 2024 election season,' Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg revealed Thursday. 'He could be. We've been very open that that temporary suspension is a two-year period though 'til early January of next year,' Clegg said in an interview Thursday in Washington, D.C. with Semafor's Editor at Large Steve Clemons.
