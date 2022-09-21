ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
American Council on Science and Health

Censorship? Twitter Puts A 'Warning' on ACSH Obesity Article

There's no denying that social media platforms engage in ideologically motivated censorship. Late last year, Instagram prevented its users from tagging the highly esteemed Cochrane Collaboration in posts, allegedly because Cochrane spread COVID "misinformation." Facebook threatened to ban an agricultural scientist for correcting activist nonsense about pesticides, and prevented users from sharing information about a potential "lab-leak" origin for SARS-CoV-2, even if it came from reputable commentators and peer-reviewed journals.
The Independent

Facebook and Instagram ‘violated Palestinian users’ rights by taking down posts, according to its own report

Meta’s policy decisions harmed the human rights of Palestinians during Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip in May, according to a report into its content moderation practices.“Based on the data reviewed, examination of individual cases and related materials, and external stakeholder engagement, Meta’s actions in May 2021 appear to have had an adverse human rights impact on the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation, and non-discrimination, and therefore on the ability of Palestinians to share information and insights about their experiences as they occurred,” Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) wrote in its report.Arabic...
FOXBusiness

Facebook bans ad account of conservative children's book publisher Brave Books, then reverses course

EXCLUSIVE: Conservative children's book publisher Brave Books says Facebook pulled the plug on its advertising account on Thursday with no explanation and immediately denied the publisher's appeal. The account was restored after Fox News Digital reached out to Facebook for an explanation. Brave Books said the permanent suspension of Facebook...
Gizmodo

Trump Could Be Back on Facebook as Soon as January

Donald Trump could be back to his old social media antics in just a few months. The two-year ban, barring the former poster-in-chief from Facebook, expires at the beginning of 2023. And Meta, Facebook’s parent company, hasn’t revealed whether it’ll be extending Trump’s virtual exile. “When...
Daily Mail

Trump could be allowed BACK on Facebook in time for the 2024 election season as his account suspension expires next year

Former President Donald Trump could be allowed to return to Facebook in time for the 2024 election season,' Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg revealed Thursday. 'He could be. We've been very open that that temporary suspension is a two-year period though 'til early January of next year,' Clegg said in an interview Thursday in Washington, D.C. with Semafor's Editor at Large Steve Clemons.
