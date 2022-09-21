ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs

CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc to study free market cannabis policy, license applications remain free game for now

Commercial cannabis license applications in Lompoc remain free game for now. Members of the City Council on Tuesday stopped short of adopting a proposed moratorium on new license issuance. Instead, they voted 3-2 to spend the next six months engaging the community, cannabis industry members, city staff and legal counsel regarding issues surrounding the current free market policy.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail

Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Board Of Supervisors
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’sBurrito Week Is Back!

How to Celebrate Our Second Annual Seven-Day Stretch of $7 Burritos. Let’s be honest: Every week is burrito week in Santa Barbara. But when can you find 11 different burritos ​— ​from traditional to breakfast to vegetarian ​— ​all for just $7 apiece?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Longoria Winery debuts renovated tasting room

Longoria Wines in Lompoc will debut its recently renovated tasting room with a grand re-opening celebration from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring live music, a food truck and Longoria wine. The tasting room — located at 415 E. Chestnut Ave. — was originally a farmhouse built in...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Upcoming blood drives being held in Santa Ynez Valley

Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations. Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast. Upcoming blood drives in the Santa Ynez Valley...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy