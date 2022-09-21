Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs
CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Sees Big Jump in Applications for Concealed Weapons Permits
Since the Supreme Court opened up the rights of U.S. citizens to obtain concealed weapons permits on June 22, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has received 125 new applications. Of those, three have been denied and the rest are still awaiting final determination. In June, the Supreme Court...
Lompoc City Council votes against issuing a moratorium on cannabis businesses
The Lompoc City Council made a decision on calls to implement a temporary moratorium on new cannabis businesses.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc to study free market cannabis policy, license applications remain free game for now
Commercial cannabis license applications in Lompoc remain free game for now. Members of the City Council on Tuesday stopped short of adopting a proposed moratorium on new license issuance. Instead, they voted 3-2 to spend the next six months engaging the community, cannabis industry members, city staff and legal counsel regarding issues surrounding the current free market policy.
Santa Maria City Council votes to add "No Stopping Zones" along five roads
In the coming weeks, people in Santa Maria may see an increase in "No Stopping Zones" in the west part of town.
Santa Maria warns about phone scam that targets city water
A scam focused on contaminated water is circulating among Santa Maria residents but has no basis in reality, the city said Thursday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail
Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out fire near Bonita School Wednesday night
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a fire in the riverbed near Bonita School in Santa Maria on Wednesday night. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out fire near Bonita School Wednesday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Despite impressive rainfall, local lakes to receive little to no increase in water levels
Despite significant rainfall in some Central Coast locations, local reservoirs will experience very little, if any positive impact to currently extremely low water levels. The post Despite impressive rainfall, local lakes to receive little to no increase in water levels appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets
The City of Santa Maria began a road construction project Wednesday morning that will improve the surfaces on dozens of streets. The post Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sBurrito Week Is Back!
How to Celebrate Our Second Annual Seven-Day Stretch of $7 Burritos. Let’s be honest: Every week is burrito week in Santa Barbara. But when can you find 11 different burritos — from traditional to breakfast to vegetarian — all for just $7 apiece?
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Lompoc Record
Longoria Winery debuts renovated tasting room
Longoria Wines in Lompoc will debut its recently renovated tasting room with a grand re-opening celebration from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring live music, a food truck and Longoria wine. The tasting room — located at 415 E. Chestnut Ave. — was originally a farmhouse built in...
Lompoc Record
Upcoming blood drives being held in Santa Ynez Valley
Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations. Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast. Upcoming blood drives in the Santa Ynez Valley...
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
Lompoc Record
Groundbreaking Santa Maria pastor Orie Johnson gave a lifetime of service
Pastor Orie Johnson, a prominent member of the Santa Maria religious community, served as pastor of the Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ located on Railroad Avenue for the past 50 years. Johnson, who had been in declining health, died on Sept. 6 at the age of 95. He...
Noozhawk
Storm System Douses Northern Santa Barbara County While Leaving Other Areas Mostly Dry
A storm system moving through the region on Monday dropped heavy rain across Northern Santa Barbara County while leaving other areas mostly dry. A Flood Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after noon for areas including Lompoc, Point Conception, Gaviota, and Buellton. The advisory, in effect until...
Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru
After nuisance complaints about traffic issues, The Chick-fil-A on upper State Street in Santa Barbara will be modified to have more access for vehicles in the drive-thru where congestion has been a problem. The post Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
