Merced, CA

New grant to fund program for at-risk youth in Merced

 2 days ago

The city of Merced is using a new grant to fund a program focused on supporting at-risk youth.

The city has been awarded more than $970,000 from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

The money will be used to complement Merced's Pathways to Success program.

Through this grant, the city will establish the Office of Neighborhood Safety.

Peer Support Specialists will mentor local kids through tutoring, job training and family strengthening resources to build a positive community network.

City officials hope their programs serve as an example of how to help at-risk youth.

"We see this as a pilot opportunity and find a path forward through positive behavior," says Merced City Manager Stephanie Dietz.

The funds will arrive and start being put to use in about three months.

Merced is one of five cities in the state to offer this youth prevention and intervention pilot program.

Comments / 2

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

